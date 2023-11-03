Playoff Central: Everything you need to know ahead of the Division Semi-Finals
Where to Watch: Tune-in details for the 2023 Division Semi-Finals
The opening weekend of the 110th Grey Cup Playoffs is almost here and CFL.ca lets you know where to watch each matchup.
Watch the Eastern Semi-Final: Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs Montreal Alouettes
The Eastern Semi-Final between the Montreal Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats gets underway at 3:00 p.m. ET from Percival Molson Stadium in Montreal. Canadians can watch on TSN/RDS. U.S. and International viewers can watch on CFL+. If you are having issues submitting the email form, please refresh your browser.
Watch the Western Semi-Final: Calgary Stampeders vs BC Lions
The Western Semi-Final between the Calgary Stampeders and BC Lions gets underway at 6:30 p.m. ET from BC Place in Vancouver. Canadians can watch on TSN/RDS. U.S. and International viewers can watch on CFL+. If you are having issues submitting the email form, please refresh your browser.
Setting the Scene
Head to Head: Who has the edge in the Western Semi-Final?
CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson has a thorough breakdown of who has the edge in Saturday’s Western Semi-Final between the BC Lions and Calgary Stampeders.
3 storylines to watch in the Western Semi-Final
CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile takes a look at three storylines to keep an eye on in Western Semi-Final between the Calgary Stampeders and the BC Lions.
Previews
Ticats, Als settle 3-year playoff back-and-forth in ESF
The Montreal Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats haven’t been able to escape the fate of playing each other in the Eastern Semi-Final for the past three years, splitting the last two matchups. Who will come out on top as they battle for the third time?
Diving Into the QBs
Redtag.ca Aerial Report: Western Semi-Final
Marshall Ferguson joins Henoc Muamba and Donnovan Bennett to discuss the QB match-up between Vernon Adams Jr. and Jake Maier in this Saturday’s Western Semi-Final.
Redtag.ca Aerial Report: Eastern Semi-Final
Marshall Ferguson joins Henoc Muamba and Donnovan Bennett to discuss the QB match-up between Bo Levi Mitchell and Cody Fajardo in this Saturday’s Eastern Semi-Final.
Costabile: Adams Jr.'s winding road leads him to Western Semi
Vernon Adams Jr.’s CFL journey has had a lot of twists and turns, writes CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile, and now he’s arrived at his destination in the Western Semi-Final, looking for his first career playoff win.
O'Leary: Fajardo grateful for playoff opportunity
After a year out of the post-season, Cody Fajardo is eager to get back on a big stage and show Montreal Alouettes fans what he can do in Saturday’s Eastern Semi-Final.
The Waggle
The Waggle, Ep. 341: Playoff preview + Marshall Ferguson interview
Henoc Muamba and Donnovan Bennett preview all of the action coming up in the Eastern and Western Semi-Finals this weekend and break down the quarterbacks from each game alongside TSN broadcaster and CFL.ca contributor Marshall Ferguson.
Insights and Analysis
3 stats that could loom large in the Western Semi-Final
CFL.ca brings you three stats that could be the difference between winning or losing the Western Semi-Final between the BC Lions and Calgary Stampeders on Saturday.
3 stats that could loom large in the Eastern Semi-Final
What will be the deciding factor when the Montreal Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats face off in the Eastern Semi-Final for the third consecutive season?
Nye: Has Calgary figured out the recipe for success against BC?
Before the Calgary Stampeders and BC Lions meet in the Western Semi-Final this weekend, CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye takes a look at how Calgary defeated the Lions two weeks ago.
Steinberg: 6 things to keep an eye on for Division Semi-Finals
CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg is back to give his thoughts on all things Eastern and Western Semi-Finals.
Fantasy
Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers' Semi-Final picks
CFL.ca’s writers shift into playoff mode as they make their picks for Saturday’s Eastern and Western Semi-Final games.