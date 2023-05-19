CFL Preseason Live is the go-to stop to watch CFL preseason games for FREE!

Preseason games will be live on CFL.ca to watch on your desktop or mobile device. Simply sign up with your email, and first and last name, and watch as many games as you want that are available in your region!

All nine preseason games will be available to U.S. and International audiences, while six preseason games will be available in Canada (the other three games will be available exclusively on TSN and/or RDS in Canada).

The CFL will work together with the host club of each game to broadcast the in-stadium video feed, while play-by-play and analysis will be provided by local crews.

After a game is over, it will not be available as a video on demand option, so make sure you tune in to watch live!

How it works:

Sign up with your first name, last name, and email address to have access to watch preseason games. You will not be asked to login again, so long as you continue to watch other games on the same device. The stream will start no later than five minutes prior to kickoff. You will see a screen that says “this broadcast will start soon.” Once the game ends, you will see a screen that says “this broadcast has ended” and the feed will end shortly after. You will not be able to rewatch the game, pause, or rewind/fast forward through any point in the stream.

WHERE TO WATCH PRESEASON GAMES