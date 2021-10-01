Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Odds Powered By
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Touchdown Celebrations presented by Cingal® is here!
Vote now for your favourite touchdown celebration from the 2021 season so far, and don’t forget to enter to win below!

Join in the conversation by posting a photo of you celebrating a Touchdown Celebration at a CFL Game using #CFLTouchdownCelebrations for your chance to be featured.

 

| TOUCHDOWN CELEBRATIONS PRESENTED BY CINGAL® |

Who had the best touchdown celebration between this matchup? Have your say below and let us know on social media using #CFLTouchdownCelebrations.

Fan Poll
Which celebration was best?
Saskatchewan Roughriders Lawn Mower
Vote
Edmonton Elks Backflip
Vote
TOUCHDOWN CELEBRATIONS PRESENTED BY CINGAL® MATCH UP DATES:Mark your calendars and come back to cast your vote!

  • October 6 – Saskatchewan Roughriders Lawn Mower vs. Edmonton Elks Backflip
  • October 13 – Match Up 2 (TBD)
  • October 20 – Match Up 3 (TBD)
  • October 27 – Match Up 4 (TBD)
  • November 3 – Semi-Finals Match Up 1
  • November 10 – Semi Finals Match Up 2
  • November 17 – FINALS
  • November 22 – Winner Announced

 

Bring home that CFL touchdown energy!

WIN a Bose Smart Soundbar 900
+ a Theatre Style Popcorn Maker + a Premium Barbecue Gift Set + Official CFL Football
$1500 approx. value

Cingal® is the only treatment for osteoarthritis knee pain that combines fast-acting and long-lasting relief. Don’t let knee pain hold you back.
Enter the Celebrate with Cingal® contest!

No purchase necessary. Open to residents of Canada who have reached the age of majority in their territory or province. Contest open from October 6, 2021 at 12:00 a.m. (ET) until November 22, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. (ET). Potential winner must correctly answer the Cingal question, as well as a mathematical skill-testing question. Click here for complete Contest Rules.

Cingal® is indicated for the treatment of pain in osteoarthritis (OA) of the knee in patients who have failed to respond adequately to conservative non-pharmacologic therapy and to simple analgesics (e.g., acetaminophen). Cingal® includes an ancillary steroid to provide additional short-term pain relief.

Cingal® may not be suitable for everyone. Talk to your doctor if you have questions about this product.

To obtain further information on Cingal®, please contact the Medical Information Department at 1-888-550-6060 or send an email to medinfo@pendopharm.com.

Cingal® is a registered trademark of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. used under licence.

PAST CELEBRATIONS - coming soon