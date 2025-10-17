Follow CFL

THE CFL.CA WRITERS GUIDE TO FINALIZING YOUR ALL-CFL VOTE

TORONTO — We are a little over a week away from the closing of the voting period for the All-CFL Team, which means decisions need to be made.

Fans have until October 26 at 11:59 p.m. ET fans to be a part of All-CFL voting alongside media and head coaches.

Each fan can vote three times, with the ballot counting toward that player being named to the Divisional All-CFL and All-CFL teams. All three ballots count toward a chance to win the $5,000 Grand Prize.

Need help making your decision? CFL.ca has got you covered with comprehensive analysis from our stable of columnists who dive deep into who should be voted into the All-CFL team.

 
INSIGHT AND ANALYSIS
 
7 Canadians that need to be named to the All-CFL team
Is defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund having an All-CFL calibre season? The Alouettes defender is one of seven Canadians that CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz believes deserves to be make the All-CFL team.
 
7 defenders that need to be named to the All-CFL team
From Tony Jones to Julian Howsare, CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson takes a look at seven defenders that must be named to the All-CFL team.
 
5 receivers who deserve to be named to the All-CFL team
Is receiver Tyler Snead having an All-CFL calibre season in 2025? CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz lists his five pass-catchers that deserve to make the All-CFL team.
 
9 quality players who might not make the All-CFL team
Does Tim White deserve to be an All-CFL receiver in 2025? CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson lists nine underrated players who could be left out of the All-CFL team.
 
5 dark horse All-CFL candidates
Is returner Trey Vaval being overlooked? CFL.ca’s Vicki Hall lists five under-the-radar players that deserve All-CFL recognition in 2025.
 
5 QBs making a strong case to earn All-CFL honours
From Trevor Harris to Cody Fajardo, CFL.ca’s Don Landry breaks down his top five pivots that are deserving of being named to this year’s All-CFL team.
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
 
10 All-CFL candidates on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
From Argos linebacker Cameron Judge to Riders defensive back Tevaughn Campbell, CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg takes a look at 10 players who should earn All-CFL honours in 2025.
FEATURES
 
Bo Levi Mitchell's 'resiliency' makes him the perfect All-CFL candidate
Does Bo Levi Mitchell deserve to be voted an All-CFL in 2025? The pivot makes his case as to why fans should vote for him.
 
Trevor Harris' case to be an All-CFL QB: "My teammates"
Trevor Harris’ case to be an All-CFL quarterback is as good as any, but the pivot credits his teammates for making him look good with the first place Saskatchewan Roughriders.