THE CFL.CA WRITERS GUIDE TO FINALIZING YOUR ALL-CFL VOTE

TORONTO — We are a little over a week away from the closing of the voting period for the All-CFL Team, which means decisions need to be made.

Fans have until October 26 at 11:59 p.m. ET fans to be a part of All-CFL voting alongside media and head coaches.

Each fan can vote three times, with the ballot counting toward that player being named to the Divisional All-CFL and All-CFL teams. All three ballots count toward a chance to win the $5,000 Grand Prize.

Need help making your decision? CFL.ca has got you covered with comprehensive analysis from our stable of columnists who dive deep into who should be voted into the All-CFL team.