Rider community initiatives reach 15,000 youth in 2019

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders were proud to make significant investments in youth and amateur football across the province in 2019.

Through roughly 30 programs and 80 events the Roughriders were able to reach 15,000 youth aged 8-18 and invest $1.3 million in 18 organizations.

“Investing in the province’s next generation is one of the most important things we do as the Saskatchewan Roughriders” said Roughriders President and CEO Craig Reynolds. “I’m extremely proud of the work we’ve done in the community this year, including introducing the game of football to inner-city students and new Canadians as part of a new initiative called Grow the Game, making football accessible to children who may have never had the opportunity before.”

“Amateur Football is thriving in Saskatchewan; in large part to the great partnership Football Saskatchewan has with the Saskatchewan Roughriders,” said Football Saskatchewan President Mike Humenny. “We are very lucky as an organization to have the opportunity to continue this partnership and look forward to what the future holds.”

With the support of Football Saskatchewan, Grow the Game hosted two camps in 2019. The first brought several hundred students from all five North Central Regina schools to Mosaic Stadium to learn football from some of the Roughriders top performers. The second event hosted more than 40 new Canadians in a Pass, Punt and Kick event.

In partnership with Dream, the Riders & Dream Community Fund provided $58,000 for capital projects in seven Saskatchewan communities including Regina, Clavet, Birch Hills Hafford, Dalmany, Watrous and Weyburn. These funds went to things like dressing room upgrades, scoreboards, goalposts, and other team infrastructure.

The Club also invested in the education of volunteer football coaches, hosted a football camp in Northern Saskatchewan, grew love of the game through the Pass, Punt and Kick and Fundamentals of Football programs and provided monetary support to grassroots and amateur football.

In the past year the Saskatchewan Roughriders launched the Saskatchewan Roughriders Foundation to elevate the opportunities for Club to give back to the Saskatchewan community. Programs and initiatives like these will receive continued support and funding through the Foundation. More information, including how to donate, can be found on its website.

Program Highlights

Grow the Game

Approximately 650 participants (350 male and 300 female) aged 8-18 years old

Athlete Era

In partnership with Football Saskatchewan invested in the AQ Coach mobile app to help teach kids and coaches the necessary skills to be successful regardless of if they never played or coached before.

Northern Saskatchewan Football Jamboree

For the second year five Saskatchewan Roughriders traveled to La Ronge to participate in a two-day football camp with the Northern Saskatchewan Football League.

130 participants, aged 13-18, from all eight teams attended.

Riders & Dream Community Fund

The Riders & Dream Community Fund provided funding for seven capital initiatives across the province in 2019. RHSAA – new headsets Clavet – dressing room and clubhouse Birch Hills – goalposts Hafford – spotter’s booth, concessions and scoreboard Dalmeny – clubhouse Watrous – dressing room and clubhouse Weyburn – scoreboard



Pass, Punt and Kick

In partnership with Football Saskatchewan, 5000 youth participated in the program.

PPK is run through schools allowing it to be easily set up in small rural communities that may not have their own football programs

Playground 2 Pros Camp

In partnership with Saskatoon Minor Football, 180 youth aged 8-13 participated in a three-day camp.

P2P gives youth the opportunity to be coached by their Rider heroes and develop the fundamental skills of football and well-being for a lifetime of physical activity

Fundamentals of Football presented by Dream

In partnership with Football Saskatchewan and Dream 600 youth aged 3-15 took part in Fundamentals of Football