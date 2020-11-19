Votes Are In: CFL unveils All-Decade Team
TORONTO – After five months of fans casting their ballots, the Canadian Football League announced and celebrated the premiere players and head coaches of the past 10 years (2010-2019) through the first-ever All-Decade Team presented by LeoVegas.
The First and Second teams, each featuring 29 individuals, were decided by fans, a selection committee and a media panel.
Fans were treated with a special 20-minute show that showcased the first and second All-Decade team as well as interviews with players and instant analysis.
“It’s pretty cool,” Mitchell said as he reacted to the honour. “I appreciate everybody that did vote, I definitely feel blessed. Just to have Ricky Ray and Wally Buono kind of give me that nod was a compliment in itself. To be a part of it, to be the quarterback named for it is definitely very special and hopefully I can, you know, be in the conversation in another decade.”
The first and second team winners are listed below. For more instant analysis on the All-Decade Team, click here.
FIRST-TEAM ALL-DECADE
|POSITION
|NAME
|TEAM
|OFFENCE
|Quarterback
|Bo Levi Mitchell
|Calgary
|Running Back
|Andrew Harris
|BC and Winnipeg
|Receiver
|S.J. Green
|Toronto and Montreal
|Receiver
|Adarius Bowman
|Winnipeg, Edmonton and Montreal
|Receiver
|Weston Dressler
|Saskatchewan and Winnipeg
|Receiver
|Emmanuel Arceneaux
|BC and Saskatchewan
|Receiver
|Nik Lewis
|Calgary and Montreal
|Centre
|Jon Gott
|Calgary and Ottawa
|Offensive Tackle
|Stanley Bryant
|Calgary and Winnipeg
|Offensive Tackle
|Jovan Olafioye
|BC and Montreal
|Offensive Guard
|Brendon LaBatte
|Winnipeg and Saskatchewan
|Offensive Guard
|Ryan Bomben
|Montreal, Hamilton and Toronto
|DEFENCE
|Defensive End
|Charleston Hughes
|Calgary and Saskatchewan
|Defensive End
|John Bowman
|Montreal
|Defensive Tackle
|Almondo Sewell
|Edmonton
|Defensive Tackle
|Ted Laurent
|Edmonton and Hamilton
|Linebacker
|Solomon Elimimian
|BC and Saskatchewan
|Linebacker
|Adam Bighill
|BC and Winnipeg
|Linebacker
|Chip Cox
|Montreal
|Defensive Back
|Jovon Johnson
|Winnipeg, Ottawa, Montreal and Saskatchewan
|Defensive Back
|Ryan Phillips
|BC and Montreal
|Defensive Back
|Delvin Breaux
|Hamilton
|Defensive Back
|Brandon Smith
|Calgary
|Safety
|Craig Butler
|Saskatchewan and Hamilton
|SPECIAL TEAMS
|Kicker
|Justin Medlock
|Toronto, Hamilton and Winnipeg
|Punter
|Rob Maver
|Calgary
|Special Teams Cover
|Mike Miller
|Edmonton and Winnipeg
|Special Teams Returner
|Brandon Banks
|Hamilton
|HEAD COACH
|Head Coach
|John Hufnagel
|Calgary
SECOND-TEAM ALL-DECADE
|POSITION
|NAME
|TEAM
|OFFENCE
|Quarterback
|Ricky Ray
|Edmonton and Toronto
|Running Back
|Jon Cornish
|Calgary
|Receiver
|Greg Ellingson
|Hamilton, Ottawa and Edmonton
|Receiver
|Brandon Banks
|Hamilton
|Receiver
|Fred Stamps
|Edmonton and Montreal
|Receiver
|Derel Walker
|Edmonton and Toronto
|Receiver
|Bryan Burnham
|BC
|Centre
|Luc Brodeur-Jourdain
|Montreal
|Offensive Tackle
|Chris Van Zeyl
|Toronto and Hamilton
|Offensive Tackle
|Derek Dennis
|Calgary and Saskatchewan
|Offensive Guard
|Scott Flory
|Montreal
|Offensive Guard
|Matt O’Donnell
|Edmonton
|DEFENCE
|Defensive End
|Willie Jefferson
|Edmonton, Saskatchewan, and Winnipeg
|Defensive End
|Odell Willis
|Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Edmonton and BC
|Defensive Tackle
|Micah Johnson
|Calgary and Saskatchewan
|Defensive Tackle
|Eddie Steele
|Hamilton, Edmonton and Saskatchewan
|Linebacker
|Alex Singleton
|Calgary
|Linebacker
|Henoc Muamba
|Winnipeg, Saskatchewan and Montreal
|Linebacker
|Simoni Lawrence
|Edmonton and Hamilton
|Defensive Back
|Ed Gainey
|Montreal, Hamilton and Saskatchewan
|Defensive Back
|Keon Raymond
|Calgary, Toronto and Hamilton
|Defensive Back
|Jamar Wall
|Calgary
|Defensive Back
|Patrick Watkins
|Toronto and Edmonton
|Safety
|Tyron Brackenridge
|Saskatchewan
|SPECIAL TEAMS
|Kicker
|Rene Paredes
|Calgary
|Punter
|Richie Leone
|Ottawa and BC
|Special Teams Cover
|Jason Arakgi
|BC
|Special Teams Returner
|Chad Owens
|Toronto, Hamilton, and Saskatchewan
|HEAD COACH
|Head Coach
|Dave Dickenson
|Calgary