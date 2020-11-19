Follow CFL

Votes Are In: CFL unveils All-Decade Team

TORONTO – After five months of fans casting their ballots, the Canadian Football League announced and celebrated the premiere players and head coaches of the past 10 years (2010-2019) through the first-ever All-Decade Team presented by LeoVegas.

The First and Second teams, each featuring 29 individuals, were decided by fans, a selection committee and a media panel.

Fans were treated with a special 20-minute show that showcased the first and second All-Decade team as well as interviews with players and instant analysis.

“It’s pretty cool,” Mitchell said as he reacted to the honour. “I appreciate everybody that did vote, I definitely feel blessed. Just to have Ricky Ray and Wally Buono kind of give me that nod was a compliment in itself. To be a part of it, to be the quarterback named for it is definitely very special and hopefully I can, you know, be in the conversation in another decade.”
The first and second team winners are listed below.  For more instant analysis on the All-Decade Team, click here.

FIRST-TEAM ALL-DECADE

POSITION NAME TEAM
   OFFENCE
Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell Calgary
Running Back Andrew Harris BC and Winnipeg
Receiver S.J. Green Toronto and Montreal
Receiver Adarius Bowman Winnipeg, Edmonton and Montreal
Receiver Weston Dressler Saskatchewan and Winnipeg
Receiver Emmanuel Arceneaux BC and Saskatchewan
Receiver Nik Lewis Calgary and Montreal
Centre Jon Gott Calgary and Ottawa
Offensive Tackle Stanley Bryant Calgary and Winnipeg
Offensive Tackle Jovan Olafioye BC and Montreal
Offensive Guard Brendon LaBatte Winnipeg and Saskatchewan
Offensive Guard Ryan Bomben Montreal, Hamilton and Toronto
DEFENCE
Defensive End Charleston Hughes Calgary and Saskatchewan
Defensive End John Bowman Montreal
Defensive Tackle Almondo Sewell Edmonton
Defensive Tackle Ted Laurent Edmonton and Hamilton
Linebacker Solomon Elimimian BC and Saskatchewan
Linebacker Adam Bighill BC and Winnipeg
Linebacker Chip Cox Montreal
Defensive Back Jovon Johnson Winnipeg, Ottawa, Montreal and Saskatchewan
Defensive Back Ryan Phillips BC and Montreal
Defensive Back Delvin Breaux Hamilton
Defensive Back Brandon Smith Calgary
Safety Craig Butler Saskatchewan and Hamilton
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker Justin Medlock Toronto, Hamilton and Winnipeg
Punter Rob Maver Calgary
Special Teams Cover Mike Miller Edmonton and Winnipeg
Special Teams Returner Brandon Banks Hamilton
HEAD COACH
Head Coach John Hufnagel Calgary

 

SECOND-TEAM ALL-DECADE

POSITION NAME TEAM
OFFENCE   
Quarterback Ricky Ray Edmonton and Toronto
Running Back Jon Cornish Calgary
Receiver Greg Ellingson Hamilton, Ottawa and Edmonton
Receiver Brandon Banks Hamilton
Receiver Fred Stamps Edmonton and Montreal
Receiver Derel Walker Edmonton and Toronto
Receiver Bryan Burnham BC
Centre Luc Brodeur-Jourdain Montreal
Offensive Tackle Chris Van Zeyl Toronto and Hamilton
Offensive Tackle Derek Dennis Calgary and Saskatchewan
Offensive Guard Scott Flory Montreal
Offensive Guard Matt O’Donnell Edmonton
DEFENCE
Defensive End Willie Jefferson Edmonton, Saskatchewan, and Winnipeg
Defensive End Odell Willis Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Edmonton and BC
Defensive Tackle Micah Johnson Calgary and Saskatchewan
Defensive Tackle Eddie Steele Hamilton, Edmonton and Saskatchewan
Linebacker Alex Singleton Calgary
Linebacker Henoc Muamba Winnipeg, Saskatchewan and Montreal
Linebacker Simoni Lawrence Edmonton and Hamilton
Defensive Back Ed Gainey Montreal, Hamilton and Saskatchewan
Defensive Back Keon Raymond Calgary, Toronto and Hamilton
Defensive Back Jamar Wall Calgary
Defensive Back Patrick Watkins Toronto and Edmonton
Safety Tyron Brackenridge Saskatchewan
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker Rene Paredes Calgary
Punter Richie Leone Ottawa and BC
Special Teams Cover Jason Arakgi BC
Special Teams Returner Chad Owens Toronto, Hamilton, and Saskatchewan
HEAD COACH
Head Coach Dave Dickenson Calgary

 

