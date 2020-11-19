Votes Are In: CFL unveils All-Decade Team

TORONTO – After five months of fans casting their ballots, the Canadian Football League announced and celebrated the premiere players and head coaches of the past 10 years (2010-2019) through the first-ever All-Decade Team presented by LeoVegas.

The First and Second teams, each featuring 29 individuals, were decided by fans, a selection committee and a media panel.

Fans were treated with a special 20-minute show that showcased the first and second All-Decade team as well as interviews with players and instant analysis.

“It’s pretty cool,” Mitchell said as he reacted to the honour. “I appreciate everybody that did vote, I definitely feel blessed. Just to have Ricky Ray and Wally Buono kind of give me that nod was a compliment in itself. To be a part of it, to be the quarterback named for it is definitely very special and hopefully I can, you know, be in the conversation in another decade.” The first and second team winners are listed below. For more instant analysis on the All-Decade Team, click here

FIRST-TEAM ALL-DECADE

POSITION NAME TEAM OFFENCE Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell Calgary Running Back Andrew Harris BC and Winnipeg Receiver S.J. Green Toronto and Montreal Receiver Adarius Bowman Winnipeg, Edmonton and Montreal Receiver Weston Dressler Saskatchewan and Winnipeg Receiver Emmanuel Arceneaux BC and Saskatchewan Receiver Nik Lewis Calgary and Montreal Centre Jon Gott Calgary and Ottawa Offensive Tackle Stanley Bryant Calgary and Winnipeg Offensive Tackle Jovan Olafioye BC and Montreal Offensive Guard Brendon LaBatte Winnipeg and Saskatchewan Offensive Guard Ryan Bomben Montreal, Hamilton and Toronto DEFENCE Defensive End Charleston Hughes Calgary and Saskatchewan Defensive End John Bowman Montreal Defensive Tackle Almondo Sewell Edmonton Defensive Tackle Ted Laurent Edmonton and Hamilton Linebacker Solomon Elimimian BC and Saskatchewan Linebacker Adam Bighill BC and Winnipeg Linebacker Chip Cox Montreal Defensive Back Jovon Johnson Winnipeg, Ottawa, Montreal and Saskatchewan Defensive Back Ryan Phillips BC and Montreal Defensive Back Delvin Breaux Hamilton Defensive Back Brandon Smith Calgary Safety Craig Butler Saskatchewan and Hamilton SPECIAL TEAMS Kicker Justin Medlock Toronto, Hamilton and Winnipeg Punter Rob Maver Calgary Special Teams Cover Mike Miller Edmonton and Winnipeg Special Teams Returner Brandon Banks Hamilton HEAD COACH Head Coach John Hufnagel Calgary

SECOND-TEAM ALL-DECADE