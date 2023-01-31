Follow CFL

The CFL takes tremendous pride in the long history of current and former players, coaches and executives who have – and continue to – break societal barriers. Their efforts and courage in combatting discrimination based on race, gender and sexual orientation, have served as the inspiration behind one of the CFL’s most integral values: Diversity is Strength. Their legacy lives on and the work continues to move forward.

The CFL reaffirms its commitment to learn and grow, while promoting and fostering meaningful dialogue surrounding issues of race, culture and identity, with a focus on Black History Month, International Women’s Day, Asian Heritage Month, Pride, and Truth and Reconciliation.

By delving deeper into historical context, the current cultural climate, advances and challenges, the CFL will shine a spotlight on society’s most pressing issues, while paving a path forward for continued growth – within the league, throughout communities, across the country and around the world.

For more Diversity is Strength content, CLICK HERE.

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
 
Powering Change Through Football in Edmonton
Capital Power and the Edmonton Elks joined local leaders and youth for a football clinic focused on learning, connection, and reflection in support of Truth and Reconciliation.
 
Football In The Far North | CFL Originals
Football in the Far North showcases the CFL’s youth clinic in Kuujjuaq with the Kativik Regional Government, reflecting on community, culture, and the importance of National Truth and Reconciliation.
 
A deeper dive into the Indigenous-themed CFL logos
CFL.ca’s Vicki Hall takes a deeper dive into the CFL’s Indigenous-themed logos that will be featured around the league in Week 17.
 
Photo Gallery: CFL commemorates National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Images from across the CFL as the league and its teams commemorated National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Week 17.
 
Indigenous communities' talent, culture on display in Week 17
CFL teams will honour residential school survivors, their families and communities in Week 17 in conjunction with the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, writes CFL.ca Vicki Hall.
 
Recognition, identity, and participation pillars of Truth and Reconciliation
Donnovan Bennett is joined by Taylor McPherson, Kyle Jackson, and Misty Kolozetti to talk about recognition, identity, and participation as part of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
 
Diversity is Strength Conversations Episode 15: Pathways to Reconciliation
In this National Day for Truth and Reconciliation edition of Diversity is Strength Conversations, Donnovan Bennett is joined by Kyle Jackson, Taylor McPherson, and Misty Kolozetti.
 
CFL strengthens support of Truth and Reconciliation
The CFL has partnered with Capital Power and the Kativik Regional Government to participate in Truth and Reconciliation across the country.
Pride Month
 
Maven Maurer's journey about embracing your own path amidst Pride Month
Maven Maurer never set out to make history as the first former player — in the CFL or NFL — to publicly come out as transgender. She simply wanted to stop hiding — stop pretending — and finally be herself. “I played 13 seasons in the CFL and have these accolades,” says Maurer, who was a guest on the Diversity is Strength Conversations podcast — presented by Kyndryl and powered by SiriusXM in the midst of Pride Month. “But it left me unfulfilled, and I had to do a lot of work to figure out ...
Asian Heritage Month
 
Community, representation part of Asian Heritage in Canadian sports
To celebrate Asian Heritage Month, John Lu and Abby Albino sat down with Donnovan Bennett to reflect on their experiences in the sports industry. Kyndryl’s Jeff Wong also joined the conversation to share his perspective.
 
Asian heritage holds special meaning to Alouettes' OL Tiger Shanks
Offensive lineman Tiger Shanks embraces his Asian Heritage as he kickstarts his CFL career after being selected fifth overall by the Montreal Alouettes in the 2025 CFL Draft .
 
Diversity is Strength Conversations Episode 13: Breaking in, Standing Out
In this special Asian Heritage Month episode, host Donnovan Bennett sits down with Canada Basketball’s Abby Albino and TSN’s John Lu to reflect on their experiences in the sports industry.
 
Josh Woods reinforces representation ahead of Asian Heritage Month
BC Lions linebacker Josh Woods reiterates the importance of representation as Asian Heritage Month kicks off in May.
Women in Football/Diversity in Football Programs
 
3 takeaways from the 2025 Women in Football program presented by KPMG
This year’s Women in Football Program presented by KPMG LLP (KPMG) during training camp offered nine women a chance to be immersed in CFL football for four weeks.
 
All-female support crew makes history in Calgary in Week 8
The game between the Calgary Stampeders and Montreal Alouettes in Week 8 featured the first all-female support crew to work a game in the Canadian Football League, writes CFL.ca’s Vicki Hall.
 
Jada Baptiste's stint in Toronto with DIF program 'a huge stepping stone'
Jada Baptiste is coaching in the Toronto Argonauts’ training camp as part of the Diversity in Football Program, presented by Securian.
 
Kallie St. Germain breaking barriers with WIF program in Ottawa
Kallie St. Germain is guest-coaching at Ottawa REDBLACKS training camp as part of the 2025 cohort in the Women In Football Program, presented by KPMG.
 
Hallie Eggie soaking every moment with WIF Program in Winnipeg
Hallie Eggie, assistant coach for the Manitoba Bisons football team, is participating in the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ training camp as part of the Women in Football Program presented by KPMG.
 
Donnavan Carter sees opportunities on the horizon with DIF program
Former linebacker Donnavan Carter is participating in the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ training camp as part of the Diversity in Football Program, presented by Securian Canada.
 
9 join 2025 Women in Football Program presented by KPMG
The nine clubs of the Canadian Football League (CFL) have each selected one participant for this year’s Women in Football Program presented by KPMG LLP (KPMG).
 
Diversity in Football Program presented by Securian Canada welcomes 9 participants
Each Canadian Football League (CFL) club will welcome one participant from a diverse cultural background to take part in the fourth annual Diversity in Football Program, presented by Securian Canada.
International Women's Day
 
Shannon Woeller paving the way in women's sports
Shannon Woeller was one of the guests on the Diversity is Strength Conversations presented by Kyndryl and powered by SiriusXM that celebrated International Women’s Day.
 
Diversity Is Strength Conversations Episode 12: The Rise of Women Sports
Lindsay Knowlton, Shannon Woeller, and Allison Sandmeyer-Graves are joined by host Donnovan Bennett to celebrate the rise of women’s sports at the professional level in Canada.
 
Nadia Doucouré one of many women forging a new path in football
To celebrate International Women’s Day, CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg remembers the women that broke barriers in the sport with the CFL’s Women in Football Program presented by KPMG.
Black History Month
 
Daniels joins panel of guests to reflect on Black History Month
DaVaris Daniels and a panel of guests reflect on Black History Month in this month’s episode of Diversity is Strength Conversations presented by Kyndryl and powered by SiriusXM.
 
Brissett using platform to 'ignite minds of next generation'
Dejon Brissett’s mission focus on and off the field stands out as the receiver uses the off-season to spread a positive message to the community, writes CFL.ca’s Don Landry.
 
Black History Month: Celebrating Roy Shivers
Riderville.com’s Rob Vanstone celebrates Roy Shivers’ legacy, the first Black general manager in pro football history.
 
Rene using Black History Month to deliver powerful message against racism
BC Lions defensive back Patrice Rene spoke to CFL.ca’s Vicki Hall ahead of Black History Month about the importance of having honest conversations to end racism.