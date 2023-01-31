The CFL takes tremendous pride in the long history of current and former players, coaches and executives who have – and continue to – break societal barriers. Their efforts and courage in combatting discrimination based on race, gender and sexual orientation, have served as the inspiration behind one of the CFL’s most integral values: Diversity is Strength. Their legacy lives on and the work continues to move forward.

The CFL reaffirms its commitment to learn and grow, while promoting and fostering meaningful dialogue surrounding issues of race, culture and identity, with a focus on Black History Month, International Women’s Day, Asian Heritage Month, Pride, and Truth and Reconciliation.

By delving deeper into historical context, the current cultural climate, advances and challenges, the CFL will shine a spotlight on society’s most pressing issues, while paving a path forward for continued growth – within the league, throughout communities, across the country and around the world.

