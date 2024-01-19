2024 Global Draft Tracker
ROUND 1
|Pick No.
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Country
|1
|Edmonton Elks
|2
|Ottawa REDBLACKS
|3
|Saskatchewan Roughriders
|4
|Calgary Stampeders
|5
|Hamilton Tiger-Cats
|6
|BC Lions
|7
|Toronto Argonauts
|8
|Winnipeg Blue Bombers
|9
|Montreal Alouettes
ROUND 2
|Pick No.
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Country
|1 (10)
|Edmonton Elks
|2 (11)
|Ottawa REDBLACKS
|3 (12)
|Saskatchewan Roughriders
|4 (13)
|Calgary Stampeders
|5 (14)
|Hamilton Tiger-Cats
|6 (15)
|BC Lions
|7 (16)
|Toronto Argonauts
|8 (17)
|Winnipeg Blue Bombers
|9 (18)
|Montreal Alouettes