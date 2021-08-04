SiriusXM Canada to carry every CFL game through 2023 season

TORONTO — SiriusXM Canada, the country’s leading audio entertainment company, today announced it has renewed a multi-year agreement with the Canadian Football League and will offer subscribers across North America every game through to the 2023 CFL season.

Every regular and post-season game, including the 108th Grey Cup in Hamilton, will be available live to SiriusXM satellite and streaming subscribers on Canada Talks (channel 167). French-language broadcasts of Montréal Alouettes games can be heard on Influence Franco (channel 174).

In addition, SiriusXM will once again showcase Canadian talent at the 108th Grey Cup with the SiriusXM Kickoff Show. An integral part of the Grey Cup, the Kickoff Show brings world-renowned artists to the stage at Canada’s biggest party, from Dean Brody to Alessia Cara to The Reklaws.

“We’re pleased to partner with the CFL once again, and to bring every moment of CFL action back to our subscribers,” said John Lewis, SVP Programming and Operations, SiriusXM Canada. “Canadians are passionate about football and SiriusXM is excited to contribute to that passion by connecting fans to their favourite team wherever they go.”

“We’re thrilled to extend our partnership with SiriusXM, that will allow subscribers to listen to every single game through the 2023 Canadian Football League season,” said Tyler Mazereeuw, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer at the CFL.

“CFL fans won’t miss a moment of the CFL season thanks to SiriusXM, as well as continuing Grey Cup Sunday tradition with top Canadian musicians performing at the SiriusXM Kickoff Show.”

Those subscribers who add SiriusXM streaming access to their subscription can also listen to CFL coverage on the SXM App and online at siriusxm.ca.

CFL play-by-play joins SiriusXM’s comprehensive coverage of every major sport, including NHL, NFL, NASCAR, MLB, NBA, PGA and more.

SiriusXM Canada’s complete CFL regular season schedule listing is available online by clicking here.

The Canadian Football League kicks off its 2021 season on Thursday, August 5 when the defending Grey Cup Champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in a rematch of the 107th Grey Cup.

Opening weekend also features the Saskatchewan Roughriders hosting the BC Lions on Friday, August 6 and a doubleheader on Saturday, August 7, with the Calgary Stampeders welcoming the Toronto Argonauts and the Edmonton Elks hosting the Ottawa REDBLACKS.