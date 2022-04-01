2022 Global Draft Tracker

ROUND 1
|Pick No.
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Country
|1
|Montreal Alouettes
|
|
|
|2
|Edmonton Elks
|
|
|
|3
|BC Lions
|
|
|
|4
|Toronto Argonauts
|
|
|
|5
|Saskatchewan Roughriders
|
|
|
|6
|Winnipeg Blue Bombers
|
|
|
|7
|Calgary Stampeders
|
|
|
|8
|Ottawa REDBLACKS
|
|
|
|9
|Hamilton Tiger-Cats
|
|
|
ROUND 2
|Pick No.
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Country
|1
|Hamilton Tiger-Cats
|
|
|
|2
|Ottawa REDBLACKS
|
|
|
|3
|Calgary Stampeders
|
|
|
|4
|Winnipeg Blue Bombers
|
|
|
|5
|Saskatchewan Roughriders
|
|
|
|6
|Toronto Argonauts
|
|
|
|7
|BC Lions
|
|
|
|8
|Edmonton Elks
|
|
|
|9
|Montreal Alouettes
|
|
|
ROUND 3
|Pick No.
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Country
|1
|Montreal Alouettes
|
|
|
|2
|Edmonton Elks
|
|
|
|3
|BC Lions
|
|
|
|4
|Toronto Argonauts
|
|
|
|5
|Saskatchewan Roughriders
|
|
|
|6
|Winnipeg Blue Bombers
|
|
|
|7
|Calgary Stampeders
|
|
|
|8
|Ottawa REDBLACKS
|
|
|
|9
|Hamilton Tiger-Cats
|
|
|