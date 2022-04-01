Follow CFL

2022 Global Draft Tracker

ROUND 1

1 Montreal Alouettes
2 Edmonton Elks
3 BC Lions
4 Toronto Argonauts
5 Saskatchewan Roughriders
6 Winnipeg Blue Bombers
7 Calgary Stampeders
8 Ottawa REDBLACKS
9 Hamilton Tiger-Cats

ROUND 2

1 Hamilton Tiger-Cats
2 Ottawa REDBLACKS
3 Calgary Stampeders
4 Winnipeg Blue Bombers
5 Saskatchewan Roughriders
6 Toronto Argonauts
7 BC Lions
8 Edmonton Elks
9 Montreal Alouettes

ROUND 3

1 Montreal Alouettes
2 Edmonton Elks
3 BC Lions
4 Toronto Argonauts
5 Saskatchewan Roughriders
6 Winnipeg Blue Bombers
7 Calgary Stampeders
8 Ottawa REDBLACKS
9 Hamilton Tiger-Cats

 