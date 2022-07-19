Argos Injury Report: Bladek, Foote, Mencer miss Tuesday practice

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have filed their first injury report of the week ahead of their game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday in Regina.

The Argos were without offensive lineman Dariusz Bladek (ankle), defensive lineman Fabion Foote (tricep) and linebacker Eli Mencer (head) on Tuesday.

The Riders didn’t hold a practice on Tuesday, after announcing on Monday that members of the team and staff had contracted COVID-19. The team said in its announcement that it plans to return to practice on Wednesday.