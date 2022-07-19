Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Injury Reports July 19, 2022

Argos Injury Report: Bladek, Foote, Mencer miss Tuesday practice

Thomas Skrlj/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have filed their first injury report of the week ahead of their game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday in Regina.

The Argos were without offensive lineman Dariusz Bladek (ankle), defensive lineman Fabion Foote (tricep) and linebacker Eli Mencer (head) on Tuesday.

The Riders didn’t hold a practice on Tuesday, after announcing on Monday that members of the team and staff had contracted COVID-19. The team said in its announcement that it plans to return to practice on Wednesday.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Sam Acheampong DL Healthy Scratch Full
Dariusz Bladek OL Ankle DNP
Theren Churchill OL Healthy Scratch Full
Fabion Foote DL Tricep DNP
Josh Hagerty DB Hamstring Limited
Benoit Marion DL Hip Limited
Eli Mencer LB Head DNP
Jachai Polite DL Shoulder Full
Eric Sutton DB Not Injury Related Full

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!