Matchups Set: 109th Grey Cup playoffs ready for kickoff

TORONTO — The road to the Grey Cup has been paved and the 2022 Canadian Football League (CFL) post-season matchups are set. The Eastern Semi-Final will feature the Hamilton Tiger-Cats visiting Percival Molson Stadium to take on the Montreal Alouettes. The BC Lions will host the Western Semi-Final and welcome the Calgary Stampeders to BC Place.
The Toronto Argonauts will play host to the Eastern Final on November 13 at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the Western Final at 4:30 p.m. ET with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers hosting.
All-time playoff records of the teams in the 109th Grey Cup Playoffs:
- Winnipeg – 1936-2021: 65-52-2 (.555)
- BC – 1959-2021: 21-33 (.389)
- Calgary – 1945-2021: 48-48-2 (.500)
- Toronto – 1907-2021: 44-38-1 (.536)
- Montreal – 1946-86, 1996-2021: 37-35 (.514)
- Hamilton – 1950-2021: 46-47-1 (.495)
EASTERN SEMI-FINAL SPOTLIGHT
Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Montreal Alouettes
Percival Molson Stadium
Sunday, November 6 at 1 p.m. ET
At a glance:
- Montreal is hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2019
- Montreal owns a 26-10 (.722) home playoff record.
- Hamilton is 16-30-1 (.351) as the road playoff team.
- The two teams met last year in the Eastern Semi-Final with the Tiger-Cats winning at home, 23-12.
- Montreal won the season-series 2-1 over Hamilton:
- As head coaches in the playoffs, Danny Maciocia 3-1 and Orlondo Steinauer is 3-0.
- In three games against Hamilton this season, Eugene Lewis recorded 22 catches for 305 yards and three touchdowns.
- Tiger-Cats receiver Tim White notched 19 receptions for 265 yards and two touchdowns in three games against the Alouettes.
WESTERN SEMI-FINAL SPOTLIGHT
Calgary Stampeders at BC Lions
BC Place
Sunday, November 6 at 4:30 p.m. ET
At a glance:
- These two sides last met in the Western Semi-Final in 2015 when the Stampeders won at home, 35-9.
- BC last hosted the Western Semi-Final in 2016, defeating Winnipeg, 32-31.
- Since 1959, BC is 10-9 (.526) as the home team in the playoffs.
- Since 1945, Calgary’s road record in the playoffs is 13-27-2 (.333).
- BC claimed the season series 2-1.
- As a head coach in the playoffs, Rick Campbell is 3-1, while Dave Dickenson is 3-2.
- Bryan Burnham registered 323 yards, 19 catches and a touchdown in three games versus Calgary this season.
- In two games against BC this season, Malik Henry recorded 13 receptions for 195 yards and a touchdown.