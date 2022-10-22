Follow CFL

Playoffs October 22, 2022

Matchups Set: 109th Grey Cup playoffs ready for kickoff

TORONTO — The road to the Grey Cup has been paved and the 2022 Canadian Football League (CFL) post-season matchups are set. The Eastern Semi-Final will feature the Hamilton Tiger-Cats visiting Percival Molson Stadium to take on the Montreal Alouettes. The BC Lions will host the Western Semi-Final and welcome the Calgary Stampeders to BC Place.

The Toronto Argonauts will play host to the Eastern Final on November 13 at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the Western Final at 4:30 p.m. ET with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers hosting.

All-time playoff records of the teams in the 109th Grey Cup Playoffs:

  • Winnipeg – 1936-2021: 65-52-2 (.555)
  • BC – 1959-2021: 21-33 (.389)
  • Calgary – 1945-2021: 48-48-2 (.500)
  • Toronto – 1907-2021: 44-38-1 (.536)
  • Montreal – 1946-86, 1996-2021: 37-35 (.514)
  • Hamilton – 1950-2021: 46-47-1 (.495)

EASTERN SEMI-FINAL SPOTLIGHT

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Montreal Alouettes
Percival Molson Stadium
Sunday, November 6 at 1 p.m. ET

At a glance:

  • Montreal is hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2019
  • Montreal owns a 26-10 (.722) home playoff record.
  • Hamilton is 16-30-1 (.351) as the road playoff team.
  • The two teams met last year in the Eastern Semi-Final with the Tiger-Cats winning at home, 23-12.
  • Montreal won the season-series 2-1 over Hamilton:
  • As head coaches in the playoffs, Danny Maciocia 3-1 and Orlondo Steinauer is 3-0.
  • In three games against Hamilton this season, Eugene Lewis recorded 22 catches for 305 yards and three touchdowns.
  • Tiger-Cats receiver Tim White notched 19 receptions for 265 yards and two touchdowns in three games against the Alouettes.

WESTERN SEMI-FINAL SPOTLIGHT

Calgary Stampeders at BC Lions
BC Place
Sunday, November 6 at 4:30 p.m. ET

At a glance:

  • These two sides last met in the Western Semi-Final in 2015 when the Stampeders won at home, 35-9.
  • BC last hosted the Western Semi-Final in 2016, defeating Winnipeg, 32-31.
  • Since 1959, BC is 10-9 (.526) as the home team in the playoffs.
  • Since 1945, Calgary’s road record in the playoffs is 13-27-2 (.333).
  • BC claimed the season series 2-1.
  • As a head coach in the playoffs, Rick Campbell is 3-1, while Dave Dickenson is 3-2.
  • Bryan Burnham registered 323 yards, 19 catches and a touchdown in three games versus Calgary this season.
  • In two games against BC this season, Malik Henry recorded 13 receptions for 195 yards and a touchdown.
