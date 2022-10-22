Matchups Set: 109th Grey Cup playoffs ready for kickoff

TORONTO — The road to the Grey Cup has been paved and the 2022 Canadian Football League (CFL) post-season matchups are set. The Eastern Semi-Final will feature the Hamilton Tiger-Cats visiting Percival Molson Stadium to take on the Montreal Alouettes. The BC Lions will host the Western Semi-Final and welcome the Calgary Stampeders to BC Place.

The Toronto Argonauts will play host to the Eastern Final on November 13 at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the Western Final at 4:30 p.m. ET with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers hosting.

All-time playoff records of the teams in the 109th Grey Cup Playoffs:

Winnipeg – 1936-2021: 65-52-2 (.555)

BC – 1959-2021: 21-33 (.389)

Calgary – 1945-2021: 48-48-2 (.500)

Toronto – 1907-2021: 44-38-1 (.536)

Montreal – 1946-86, 1996-2021: 37-35 (.514)

Hamilton – 1950-2021: 46-47-1 (.495)

EASTERN SEMI-FINAL SPOTLIGHT

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Montreal Alouettes

Percival Molson Stadium

Sunday, November 6 at 1 p.m. ET

At a glance:

Montreal is hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2019

Montreal owns a 26-10 (.722) home playoff record.

Hamilton is 16-30-1 (.351) as the road playoff team.

The two teams met last year in the Eastern Semi-Final with the Tiger-Cats winning at home, 23-12.

Montreal won the season-series 2-1 over Hamilton: Week 8 | HAM 24 – MTL 17 in Hamilton Week 11 | MTL 29 – HAM 28 in Montreal Week 16 | MTL 23 – HAM 16 in Montreal

As head coaches in the playoffs, Danny Maciocia 3-1 and Orlondo Steinauer is 3-0.

In three games against Hamilton this season, Eugene Lewis recorded 22 catches for 305 yards and three touchdowns.

Tiger-Cats receiver Tim White notched 19 receptions for 265 yards and two touchdowns in three games against the Alouettes.

WESTERN SEMI-FINAL SPOTLIGHT

Calgary Stampeders at BC Lions

BC Place

Sunday, November 6 at 4:30 p.m. ET

At a glance: