Brandon’s Blitz Picks: Could Mills go off in Week 10?

Oh, how unkind Week 9 was to Blitz Picks. A 4-6 record dropped our record to 51-39 and longing to get Week 10 underway. So, without further ado…

1) Will Winnipeg’s Zach Collaros throw more than 2.5 touchdown passes against Edmonton on Thursday?

No. Collaros will find the end zone a couple of times on Thursday, but, similar to the previous meeting against the Elks in Week 7, the Blue Bombers will let running back Brady Oliveira ($14,500) loose against Edmonton’s league-worst run defence.

2) Will Edmonton’s Tre Ford throw for over or under 149.5 passing yards against Winnipeg on Thursday?

Over. The Elks receiving corps possesses big play capability, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Ford gets a considerable number of his yards on one play. However, don’t expect too much from the Edmonton pivot as he makes his 2023 regular season debut.

3) Will Winnipeg score more than 29.5 points against Edmonton on Thursday?

Yes. The Bombers lead the league with 28.6 offensive points per game and showed just how devastating the offence can be during the Week 9 win over BC. The Elks allow 24.6 offensive points per game, so it’s not a stretch to imagine Winnipeg scoring at least 28 points for the sixth time this season.

4) Which Saskatchewan receiver will finish with more receiving yards on Friday? Tevin Jones or Shawn Bane Jr.?

Bane Jr.. The league leader with 615 receiving yards, Bane’s ($14,200) production has increased since Mason Fine ($8,000) became the starter, averaging 102 yards over his past three games. Jones ($13,600) will remain a solid factor in the passing game, though.

5) Will Montreal’s Shawn Lemon record more or less than 1.5 sacks this week against Saskatchewan?

Less. The Alouettes have managed a league-low 13 sacks, and while the Roughriders have yielded 28 sacks (third-most in the league), they will be mindful of where Lemon lines up on each snap.

6) Will Calgary’s Dedrick Mills rush for more or less than 99.5 yards against BC on Saturday?

Less. Mills ($13,000) had a career-high 31 touches (27 carries) in Week 9 but will be running headlong into a Lions defence that held the Stampeders to 93 total rushing yards in Week 1. BC’s defence will also be in quite the mood after allowing nearly 600 yards of offence in last week’s loss at Winnipeg.

7) Will BC’s Keon Hatcher record a reception over 24.5 yards this week against Calgary?

No. Hatcher ($11,000) has three receptions of better than 30 yards this season. However, he’s going against a Stampeders pass defence that has allowed just eight completions of 30+ yards and is also third in opponents’ average pass at 7.7 yards.

8) How many points will separate Calgary and BC’s final score on Saturday?

Eight. It’s the average margin of the previous five meetings between the teams, with each of the last three matchups being decided by an average of 12.6 points.

9) Will Ottawa’s Jovan Santos-Knox record more than 7.5 tackles against Toronto on Sunday?

No. Santos-Knox had nine tackles in last week’s loss to Saskatchewan, but it may be asking too much for him to equal that total. However, his chances do increase with the prospects of Cameron Dukes ($5,000) getting the start at pivot, which could make the Argonauts a more run-oriented offence.

10) Will Toronto’s Boris Bede kick more or less than 1.5 field goals this week against Ottawa?

Yes. With the likelihood of a backup quarterback getting the start, the Argonauts will probably look for Bede, who is 12 of 13 in field goal attempts this season, to be a much-needed source of offence.