Stamps sign American defensive back Rodney Randle Jr.

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Rodney Randle Jr., the team announced on Thursday.

Randle has 23 games of Canadian Football League experience with the Montreal Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Over the 2021 and 2022 seasons, he accumulated 58 defensive tackles, 11 special teams stops, four interceptions and seven knockdowns.

In 2023, Randle attended training camp with the National Football League’s New England Patriots, seeing action in three pre-season games and making 12 tackles.

Prior to coming to the CFL, Randle attended training camp with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019 and signed with the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers in 2020.

At Lamar University, Randle played 41 games and made 34 starts over four seasons. He saw action on defence and special teams for the Cardinals, recording 170 tackles including three tackles for loss, five interceptions, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 21 pass breakups as well as 84 kickoff returns for 1,802 yards and one touchdown.

During his freshman season at Lamar, Randle was a teammate of Stampeders receiver Reggie Begelton and earned second-team all-Southland Conference honours