| SEASON 5 OF BEST IN THE LEAGUE presented by Dr. Oetker RETURNS |

CFL.ca Digital’s content series Best in the League presented by Dr. Oetker has returned for a fifth season.

Premiering August 4, some of the CFL’s brightest stars make their case for who is the best of the best are in the Canadian Football League.  Players weigh in on who the best quarterback is, best playmaker, pass rusher and trash talker and also debate who has the best hands and is the fastest all around player in the CFL.

Adapting to the current climate, the CFL sought representation from every team as players connected remotely to take part in the discussion.  Season 5 of Best in the League, presented by Dr. Oetker includes Receivers Byran Burnham, Kamar Jorden, Greg Ellingson, Brad Sinopoli and Shaq Evans, along with defenders Willie Jefferson, Simoni Lawrence and Henoc Muamba and quarterback Matt Nichols.

Do you agree with the players’ selection? Who do you think is the best quarterback? Have your say below or let us know on Twitter using #CFLBest.

Fan Poll
Who is the CFL's fastest player?
Brandon Banks
Vote
Devonte Dedmon
Vote
Lucky Whitehead
Vote
Other
Vote

BEST IN THE LEAGUE PRESENTED BY DR. OETKER EPISODE AIR DATES:

Mark your calendars as CFL.ca rolls out its 6-episode Best in the League presented by Dr. Oetker series:

  • August 4 – Quarterback
  • August 11 – Playmaker
  • August 24 – Pass Rusher
  • September 1 – Hands
  • September 8 – Trash Talker
  • September 15 – Fastest

 

PREVIOUS EPISODES
 
Best in the League s5, ep5: Trash Talker
We’ve heard from these guys before, and so has every other offensive player in the CFL. Two guys always in the conversation receive the nod again for the league’s best Trash Talker.
 
Best in the League s5, ep4: Hands
The human highlight reel goes by a new name these days in the CFL, as only one man was the unanimous decision for who has the best hands in the league.
 
Best in the League S5, ep3: Pass Rusher
Two guys who have been voted in on Best in the League before, and who continue to dominate year-in and year-out as pass rushers. It will be tough to dethrone one of these two dominant defensive linemen.
 
Best in the League S5, Ep2: Playmaker
The 2nd episode of Best in the League, presented by Dr. Oetker, has the players debating who is the best Playmaker in the CFL.
 
Best in the League, S5,Ep1: Quarterback
Best in the League is back! Brought to you by Dr. Oetker, some of the best players in the CFL discuss who they think are the best-of-the-best. In episode 1, see who the guys think is the league’s best quarterback.