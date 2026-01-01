News
Free Agency
Free Agency
3 impactful signings on Day 1 of CFL Free Agency
1 hour ago | Kristina Costabile
With the first day of 2026 CFL Free Agency in the books, CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile takes a look at three impactful signings.
Free Agency
Free Agency
A team-by-team look at 2026 CFL Free Agency
2 hours ago | CFL.ca Team
With a handful of big names on the move this off-season already, CFL.ca takes a look at what each team has done to open the free agency window.
Free Agency
Free Agency
Elks sign receiver Joe Robustelli through 2026
2 hours ago | CFL.ca Team
The Elks have signed American wide receiver Joe Robustelli through the 2026 season, the club announced on Tuesday.
Free Agency
Free Agency
REDBLACKS sign running back Greg Bell, receiver Ayden Eberhardt to two-year deals
3 hours ago | CFL.ca Team
The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed running back Greg Bell and receiver Ayden Eberhardt to two-year contracts, the team announced on Tuesday.
Free Agency
Free Agency
Argos sign defensive back Robert Priester, receiver Andre Miller
3 hours ago | CFL.ca Team
The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced on Tuesday that the team has signed American defensive back Robert Priester and American receiver Andre Miller.
Free Agency
Free Agency
Riders sign defensive lineman James Vaughters, linebacker Tyron Vrede
3 hours ago | CFL.ca Team
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman James Vaughters and Global linebacker Tyron Vrede, the team announced on Tuesday.
Free Agency
Free Agency
REDBLACKS sign defensive linemen Dylan Wynn, Habakkuk Baldonado, defensive back Scott Hutter
4 hours ago | CFL.ca Team
The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Tuesday that they have signed American defensive lineman Dylan Wynn and Global defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado to one-year contracts.
Free Agency
Free Agency
Argos sign defensive back DaShaun Amos, defensive lineman Jonathan Kongbo
4 hours ago | CFL.ca Team
The Toronto Argonauts have signed defensive back DaShaun Amos and defensive lineman Jonathan Kongbo, the team announced on Tuesday.
Free Agency
Free Agency
Alouettes sign receiver Jerreth Sterns to one-year contract
4 hours ago | CFL.ca Team
The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that they have signed American wide receiver Jerreth Sterns to a one-year-contract.
Free Agency
Free Agency
Tiger-Cats sign returner/receiver Mario Alford, receivers Tyson Middlemost, Keric Wheatfall
4 hours ago | CFL.ca Team
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American receiver/returner Mario Alford and receivers Tyson Middlemost and Keric Wheatfall, the team announced on Tuesday.
Free Agency
Free Agency
REDBLACKS sign defensive back C.J. Reavis to one-year contract
4 hours ago | CFL.ca Team
The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed defensive back C.J. Reavis to a one-year contract, the team announced on Tuesday.
Free Agency
Free Agency
Bombers sign defensive back Jonathan Moxey to two-year deal
5 hours ago | CFL.ca Team
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Tuesday the club has signed veteran defensive back Jonathan Moxey to a two-year contract.
Free Agency
Free Agency
Alouettes sign quarterback Dustin Crum, offensive lineman Braydon Noll
5 hours ago | CFL.ca Team
The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that they have signed American quarterback Dustin Crum and National offensive lineman Braydon Noll to one-year contracts.
Free Agency
Free Agency
Ticats sign offensive lineman Eric Lofton, defensive lineman Kene Onyeka
5 hours ago | CFL.ca Team
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Tuesday the signing of National defensive lineman Kene Onyeka and American offensive lineman Eric Lofton.
Free Agency
Free Agency
REDBLACKS sign linebacker Brian Cole II, defensive back Demerio Houston
5 hours ago | CFL.ca Team
The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Tuesday that the team has signed American linebacker Brian Cole II and American defensive back Demerio Houston to one-year deals.
Free Agency
Free Agency
Stampeders sign receiver Dejon Brissett to two-year deal
6 hours ago | CFL.ca Team
The Calgary Stampeders have signed receiver Dejon Brissett to a two-year deal, the team announced on Tuesday.
Free Agency
Free Agency
Bombers sign offensive lineman Jarell Broxton, receiver Tommy Nield
6 hours ago | CFL.ca Team
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed All-CFL offensive tackle Jarell Broxton and Canadian receiver Tommy Nield.
Free Agency
Free Agency
Stamps sign American defensive back Devodric Bynum
6 hours ago | CFL.ca Team
The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Devodric Bynum, the team announced on Tuesday.
Free Agency
Free Agency
Bombers agree to terms with linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox
8 hours ago | CFL.ca Team
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Tuesday the club has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox.
Free Agency
Free Agency
More 2026 Free Agency news and analysis
9 hours ago | CFL.ca Team
CFL.ca has all the 2026 CFL Free Agency news and analysis you need.
Free Agency
