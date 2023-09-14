WATCH LIVE: 2023 CANADIAN FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY

Canadian Football Hall of Fame (CFHOF) and Museum’s induction ceremony for the Class of 2023 on Friday, September 15 at Tim Hortons Field will be live on CFL.ca starting at 6:00 p.m. ET. Please sign up with your email address below to access the free stream.

The 2023 CFHOF class includes:

Josh Bourke | Player

John Bowman | Player

Larry Crawford | Player

Jacques Dussault | Builder

Solomon Elimimian | Player

Lloyd Fairbanks | Player

Larry Smith | Builder

For more information about the 2023 inductees, click here.

