CFL+ is the new way for U.S. and International audiences to stream CFL games!

CFL+ will live stream all games not being broadcast on CBS Sports Network in the U.S., while the entirety of the 2023 season, including the Grey Cup Playoffs and the 110th Grey Cup championship on Sunday, November 19, will be available for viewers outside of North America. The streaming service will be available on desktop and mobile devices with no additional downloads or login services required.

Featuring the award-winning CFL ON TSN broadcast

Games available to be streamed live

Available on desktop and mobile devices with no additional downloads or logins

In the U.S.: 47 regular season games (and 34 exclusively on CBS Sports Network)*

International: All 81 regular season games

U.S. and International: Grey Cup Playoffs and 110 th Grey Cup*

Grey Cup* Full U.S. and international broadcast schedule to be announced prior to the season

* Broadcast schedule in the U.S. may be subject to change

There is no purchase required to watch any game – simply sign up with your email, and first and last name, and you can watch as many games as are available in your region. Games will not be available following the final whistle as a video on demand option, so make sure you tune in live to watch!

Games will not be available to stream for our Canadian audience through CFL+ as all matchups will be broadcast in Canada by TSN, as well as a portion by RDS.

How it works:

Each week’s offering of games is made available early in the week. When they become available, click on the game you want to watch. S ign up with your first name, last name, and email address to access in-season games. You will not be asked to login in again so long as you continue to watch on the same device. The stream will start no later than five minutes prior to kickoff. You will see a screen that says “this broadcast will start soon.” Once the game ends, you will see a screen that says “this broadcast has ended” and the feed will end shortly after. You will not be able to rewatch the game, pause, or rewind/fast forward through any point in the stream.

FOR WHERE TO STREAM CFL GAMES CLICK HERE

Links for the games will be available early each week.