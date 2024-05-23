Where to Watch: 2024 CFL Broadcast Information

The CFL is hitting the airwaves like never before, and fans throughout Canada, across the United States, and around the world are invited to tune in. What follows is an overview of the CFL’s 2024 broadcast offering.

TSN BROADCAST INFORMATION

The CFL ON TSN will provide its award-winning, wall-to-wall coverage for the 2024 season. Canada’s sports leader will be with you from the June 6 season opener in Winnipeg between the Blue Bombers and the Montreal Alouettes at Princess Auto Stadium, all the way through to the presentation of the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver on November 17, 2024.

For a full listing of TSN Channels and how you can watch the game in your regions, click here.

RDS BROADCAST INFORMATION

RDS, diffuseur francophone exclusif de la LCF et des Alouettes de Montréal, diffusera près d’une cinquantaine de matchs de la saison 2024. En plus de présenter les 18 matchs des Alouettes de Montréal en saison régulière, RDS diffusera 14 rencontres du ROUGE et NOIR d’Ottawa ainsi qu’une quinzaine de matchs impliquant les autres équipes de la Ligue. À cela s’ajoute la présentation de tous les matchs éliminatoires et de la 111e Coupe Grey, qui se déroulera le dimanche 17 novembre au BC Place de Vancouver. Une émission d’avant-match de 30 minutes précédera chacune des parties des Alouettes.

L’équipe composée de David Arsenault, Pierre Vercheval, Matthieu Proulx, Bruno Heppell, Didier Orméjuste et Danny Desriveaux sera chargée de la description et de l’analyse de tous les matchs.

Tout au long de la saison, ALOUETTES EXPRESS proposera aux amateurs de voir le plus récent match des Alouettes en 60 minutes.

Pour consulter le calendrier de diffusion des matchs de la LCF sur RDS et RDS2, cliquez ici.

THE CFL ON CBS SPORTS NETWORK, INTERNATIONAL STREAMING AND CFL+

The 2024 CFL season will reach more American and international fans through CBS Sports Network and the league’s free, online live streaming platform – CFL+.

CBS Sports Network will exclusively carry 34 games for American audiences including the season kickoff on Thursday, June 6, featuring Montreal and Winnipeg. It will also be home to nearly every weekend game from June until OK Tire Labour Day Weekend, with 23-out-of-26 possible Saturday/Sunday contests. CBS Sports will also carry the Labour Day Classics on Monday, September 2, with the Toronto Argonauts taking on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Edmonton Elks matching up against the Calgary Stampeders, and the Thanksgiving Classic on Monday, October 14, with the Ottawa REDBLACKS facing Montreal.

CFL+ will broadcast the remaining 47 regular season games, including Touchdown Pacific and the Fourth of July contest between the Argonauts and Roughriders, as well as the Grey Cup Playoffs and the 111th Grey Cup championship for American audiences. New this season, every game carried on CFL+ will be available on-demand for 48 hours with full DVR functionality after the final whistle, providing viewers from around the world with an extended window to tune into CFL action. The platform has also been upgraded for compatibility with Apple AirPlay to facilitate casting onto smart TVs more easily.

Viewers outside of North America will have access to the entirety of the 2024 season via CFL+.

For the entire CFL broadcast schedule on TSN, RDS, CBS Sports Network and CFL+, click here.

CFL GAMES ON REGIONAL RADIO

Below is a list of CFL home radio partners that provide exclusive broadcasts of CFL games.

CFL GAMES ON SIRIUSXM

All 81 regular season contests, four playoff games and the 111th Grey Cup from Vancouver on Sunday, November 17, will be available live to listeners across North America.

For a complete listing of broadcast games and SiriusXM Channels, click here.