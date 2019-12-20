Als add Bellefeuille to staff; retain Slowik

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced Friday that Marcel Bellefeuille has been appointed the team’s offensive line coach.

Bellefeuille returns to the Alouettes after having previously coached the running backs and receivers and was subsequently named offensive coordinator for the 2006-2007 seasons. Most recently he was a scout for the Edmonton Eskimos. He has 16 years of coaching experience in the CFL. In 2018, he was the offensive coordinator with the Queen’s University Golden Gaels.

The 53-year-old was the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ head coach from 2008 to 2011. The Ottawa native started his coaching career in the CFL with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2001 before being named the team’s offensive coordinator from 2003 to 2005. Bellefeuille was also offensive coordinator with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and was the BC Lions’ receivers coach.

The bilingual coach started his coaching career with the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and led them to a Vanier Cup title in 2000.

The club also announced that Bob Slowik (Defensive Coordinator), Todd Howard (Defensive Line Coach) and Robert Gordon (Receivers Coach) have all signed new deals and will return in 2020.