Patrick Boivin no longer president, CEO of Montreal Alouettes

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) announced Friday that Patrick Boivin is no longer the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Montreal Alouettes.

The CFL thanks Mr. Boivin for his contribution and wishes him every success in his future endeavours. David Goldstein, the league’s Chief Operating Officer, will serve the club in this role on an interim basis until a new President and CEO is put in place in Montreal.

The CFL has been operating the Alouettes franchise during a process to identify and put in place new ownership.