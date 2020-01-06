Bombers sign five players to contracts

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed American receivers Travis Rudolph and Kayaune Ross, American defensive backs Malik Boynton and Clifton Duck, and American linebacker Otha Peters.

Rudolph, 24, comes to Winnipeg after playing three seasons at Florida State with the Seminoles. Rudolph caught 153 passes for 2,311 yards and 18 touchdowns. Following his college career, Rudolph played for the New York Giants, making eight catches for 101 yards.

He also spent time on the Miami Dolphins’ practice roster.

Ross caught 19 passes for 286 yards without a touchdown as a senior at Kentucky. Ross closed his UK career with three catches for 67 yards in the 2017 Music City Bowl. Following his collegiate career, the 25-year-old spent time in the NFL with Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Seattle.

Duck, 21, recorded 158 tackles (102 solo), 12 interceptions, one sack, 324 punt return yards and one touchdown in his 39-game, three-year career with Appalachian State.

Boynton was in training camp with the club in 2019. He played four seasons for the Austin Peay Governors, tallying 158 total tackles, 11 pass deflections, three forced fumbles and one interception in 43 games.

In his senior year, Boynton was named team captain and led the Governors to an eight-win season. In 2018, Boynton spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Memphis Express of the AAF.

Peters, 25, played two seasons with the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, totalling 162 tackles, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and four pass deflections in 25 games.

In 2017, Peters signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. He also spent time with the Washington Redskins and Kansas City Chiefs, playing in three NFL games.