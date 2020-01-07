CFL, PHE Canada unveil ‘Move Think Learn – Football in Focus’ resource

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) and Physical and Health Education Canada (PHE Canada) have unveiled the newly-enhanced Move Think Learn – Football in Focus resource to help deliver the game to schools and communities from coast-to-coast-to-coast.

The free educational resource was jointly developed between the two organizations and includes expertise and insight from Football Canada. The initiative is the first step in the five-year partnership agreement between the CFL and PHE Canada with a goal of expanding the reach of football and assisting educators in sharing the game through physical education programming. The collaboration supports the CFL’s ongoing #TryFootball initiative which encourages youth to discover the game.

“Football reaches beyond age groups, cultural backgrounds and physical ability – it’s a sport for everyone,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “Diversity and inclusivity are two of the most fundamental parts of our game. By learning and growing through football, young Canadians will not only tap into a vital aspect of Canadiana, but also better connect with their friends, families and communities through the power of sport.”

The newly-enhanced edition of Move Think Learn is aimed at Grades 4-6, while subsequent resources will focus on Grades 7-9 (Fall 2020) and Kindergarten to Grade 3 (Fall 2021).

“Developing physical literacy opens up a world of fun and lifelong enjoyment of physical activity,” noted Melanie Davis, Executive Director and CEO of PHE Canada. “Move Think Learn assists educators through simplified, progressive games and activities to teach movement skills, leadership, teamwork, sportspersonship, respect and more.”

The Move Think Learn – Football in Focus resource includes:

Five Move activities

Think questions accompanying each activity to ensure understanding of the exercise

Two culminating Learn activities to assist in skill-retention

20 New football Skill videos

Five New Skill Practice activities

The CFL Futures Play Development program to support skill development

Teaching games to enhance tactical and strategic understanding

And more

Educators are invited to download the free resource via www.phecanada.ca/programs/move-think-learn. New and existing users who download it before February 10 will be entered into a draw for one of 50 flag football starter kits, each including four Wilson footballs, 40 CFL flag football belts and sets of saucer cones.

Additional information regarding the CFL’s #TryFootball campaign, including an easy-to-use online portal with sign-up information and a searchable database of football-related opportunities, can be found at TryFootball.ca.