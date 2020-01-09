Thomas Miles named 2019 Ed Kotowich Good Guy Award winner

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are pleased to announce Thomas Miles as the 2019 recipient of the Ed Kotowich Good Guy Award. This award acknowledges a player who has excellent football ability, is a leader in the locker room, and shows outstanding effort in the community.

Miles, a proud product of Churchill High School and the University of Manitoba, joined the Bombers in 2017 as a free agent after spending the first three years of his Canadian Football League career as a member of the Toronto Argonauts.

He has not missed a single game in his three years with the Bombers and was part of the Manitoba-born contingent that played pivotal roles in the club’s 2019 Grey Cup championship, having chipped in with 12 tackles (four on special teams, eight on defence) in the regular season.

This is the first time Miles has been honoured with Ed Kotowich Good Guy Award, but he has been one of the most involved Blue Bombers off the field since joining the club, making several appearances in the community for the Bombers’ Tackle Bullying and Break The Silence on Violence Against Women programs and visiting several Northern communities in conjunction with the initiatives. Miles also made over 20 school appearances as part of the club’s Hit the Books program to help promote the importance of literacy and takes part in Children’s Hospital visits. Miles helps coach and mentor the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Youth Football Club and meets with positive youth role models after every home game.

In addition, Miles serves on the board of directors for the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba, supports Wahbung Abinoonjiiag – a domestic violence prevention centre for children and their families – and has been a ‘Big Brother’ with Big Brothers and Sisters of Winnipeg. He is also a mentor and speaker with both Food Allergy Canada and the Children’s Allergy & Asthma Education Centre at the Winnipeg Children’s Hospital.