Report: Als eyeing Maciocia as next general manager

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes want to finalize a deal to hire Danny Maciocia as the organization’s next general manager, sources told 3DownNation’s Justin Dunk.

Gary Stern, one of the new owners of the Alouettes, reportedly wanted to have a GM in place shortly after purchasing the team, and he has his eye on the University of Montreal head coach for the position.

A new president and GM combination of Mario Cecchini and Maciocia could be announced as early as next week, according to the Montreal Gazette’s Herb Zurkowsky, who added that no contracts have been signed up to this point.

Maciocia has over a decade of experience in the Canadian Football League, both on the sidelines and in the front office.

He began as an offensive quality control coach with the Alouettes back in 1996. He’d move his way up to the team’s offensive coordinator by the 2001 campaign.

A year after, he’d head West and join the Edmonton Eskimos as their offensive coordinator. Maciocia spent three seasons in that role before being promoted to the team’s head coaching position ahead of the 2005 season.

Maciocia got off to the best start imaginable with the organization, leading the Esks to an 11-7 record before eventually winning the 93rd Grey Cup over the Als. He compiled a 33-38 record during his four years as the Esks’ head coach. In 2007, he was also named the team’s director of football operations, and a year later, he’d also add general manager to his list of titles in Edmonton.

He’d resign as the head coach following the 2008 campaign and focus solely on his football ops position. As the Esks’ general manager, Maciocia had a 25-33-1 record.

The Esks would relieve him of his duties following a 1-4 start to the 2010 season.

Following his stint in the CFL, Maciocia accepted a head coaching job with the University of Montreal in November 2010, a position he’s held ever since.

Over his tenure with the Carabins, he’s won three Dunsmore Cups (2014, 2015, 2019) and also captured the Vanier Cup in 2014 — it was the first national championship in program history.

Maciocia was reportedly in consideration for the Als’ vacant GM spot back in 2016, but he opted to stay with the Carabins, citing timing and fit as reasons for not joining the organization.