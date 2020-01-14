Ticats extend Julian Howsare through 2021

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed defensive end Julian Howsare to a two-year contract extension.

Howsare, 27, appeared in all 18 regular-season games with 10 starts at defensive end for the Tiger-Cats in 2019, registering 22 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles, three tackles for loss and a career-high six quarterback sacks.

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound native of Altoona, Pennsylvania also suited up in both of Hamilton’s playoff games, including the 107th Grey Cup presented by Shaw.

Howsare has appeared in 33 career Canadian Football League games over two seasons (2018-19) in Hamilton, accumulating 48 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles, six tackles for loss, nine sacks, one forced fumble and one pass knockdown.