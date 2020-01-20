Bombers sign Stanley Bryant to extension

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed two-time CFL Most Outstanding Lineman Stanley Bryant to a one-year extension. Bryant was scheduled to be a free agent next month.

Bryant had another stellar 2019 season and was named the West Division nominee for Most Outstanding Lineman for the third straight season. Playing in all 18 regular-season games and all three postseason games, he also was named a league all-star for the third consecutive season – the fifth time in his career – as he anchored the left side of an offensive line that was part of the CFL’s top rushing unit once again.

Bryant, who was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Lineman in 2018 and 2019, will enter his sixth season in Winnipeg in 2020 and has started every game at left tackle since signing in February of 2015, boosting his consecutive games-played streak to 101.

The ten-year CFL veteran spent his first five seasons in Calgary, is a two-time Grey Cup champion (Calgary in 2014, Winnipeg 2019) and has been named a CFL All-Star in 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Bryant has started 156 CFL games, ten playoff games, and three Grey Cup games.