Canada’s favourite grandma gives Fajardo some key advice

Saskatchewan Roughrider Cody Fajardo attended his first Saskatchewan Rush lacrosse game. The starting QB sported a Rush jersey with his name on it and even picked up a lacrosse stick and got a few shots up.

The real highlight of Fajardo’s night was meeting the Rush’s biggest supporter, Grandma Rush. She has been supporting the lacrosse team since 2006 and has become quite popular in Rush Nation. She had some inspiring words for Fajardo going into the 2020 season. We all know grandmas are never wrong.