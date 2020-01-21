Canada’s favourite grandma gives Fajardo some key advice

- News
- Highlights
- Schedule
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Forums
- FREE AGENCY
Follow CFL
© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.
Privacy Policy
Please note that the privacy policy for this website was recently updated. Click to learn more.
Saskatchewan Roughrider Cody Fajardo attended his first Saskatchewan Rush lacrosse game. The starting QB sported a Rush jersey with his name on it and even picked up a lacrosse stick and got a few shots up.
Future 🥍 star? @CodyFajardo17 pic.twitter.com/64VyuSa70l
— Saskatchewan Rush (@SaskRushLAX) January 18, 2020
The real highlight of Fajardo’s night was meeting the Rush’s biggest supporter, Grandma Rush. She has been supporting the lacrosse team since 2006 and has become quite popular in Rush Nation. She had some inspiring words for Fajardo going into the 2020 season. We all know grandmas are never wrong.
Grandma Rush told @CodyFajardo17 and the @sskroughriders to kick a** this upcoming season 🤜🏻🤛🏻 pic.twitter.com/Dzk8NA0bxB
— Saskatchewan Rush (@SaskRushLAX) January 20, 2020