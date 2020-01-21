Follow CFL

© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy

Please note that the privacy policy for this website was recently updated. Click to learn more.

Canada’s favourite grandma gives Fajardo some key advice

Saskatchewan Roughrider Cody Fajardo attended his first Saskatchewan Rush lacrosse game. The starting QB sported a Rush jersey with his name on it and even picked up a lacrosse stick and got a few shots up.

The real highlight of Fajardo’s night was meeting the Rush’s biggest supporter, Grandma Rush. She has been supporting the lacrosse team since 2006 and has become quite popular in Rush Nation. She had some inspiring words for Fajardo going into the 2020 season. We all know grandmas are never wrong.

Recent

Timing is everything for French receiver Mahoungou
O’Leary: Free agents that can get a team over the top
The CFL “French Squad” continues to grow