Esks ink three from 2019 draft class

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos have signed defensive back Eric Blake, receiver Hunter Karl and defensive lineman Evan Machibroda to contracts.

Machibroda, the Eskimos’ fifth-round selection, 41st overall, has played for the University of Saskatchewan the past five years. In 2019, games, he accumulated 29 tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles while appearing in 10 games for the Huskies.

Karl, 23, was the Esks’ seventh-round pick, 59th overall. The Okotoks, Alta., native played five years for the University of Calgary. He appeared in 35 career games for the Dinos, catching 172 passes for 2,827 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Blake was selected in the eighth round, 68th overall, by the Eskimos. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder spent his collegiate career with McMaster. In 38 career games with the Marauders, he had 106.5 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, three interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles.