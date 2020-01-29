Follow CFL

CFL rallies behind #BellLetsTalk Day

On January 29, the CFL took part in #BellLetsTalk Day, an annual campaign where Bell donates money to mental health funds based on messages of support sent that day. This is the 10th year for the Bell Let’s Talk.

Players, coaches, and the CFL community shared their personal stories on social media involving mental health on Wednesday. These stories help to end the stigma surrounding mental illness.

Extra: Eugene Lewis share his story #BellLetsTalk

EPISODE OVERVIEW: For #BellLetsTalk day, Alouettes receiver Eugene Lewis shares his story of watching his father deal with and overcome depression and how it has motivated him to be a better athlete, but also to help others.

