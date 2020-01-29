CFL rallies behind #BellLetsTalk Day

- News
On January 29, the CFL took part in #BellLetsTalk Day, an annual campaign where Bell donates money to mental health funds based on messages of support sent that day. This is the 10th year for the Bell Let’s Talk.
Players, coaches, and the CFL community shared their personal stories on social media involving mental health on Wednesday. These stories help to end the stigma surrounding mental illness.
RELATED
» O’Leary : CFL, CFLPA starting discussion on mental health
» ‘I let this thing own me’: Reilly opens up about mental health
» More information on #BellLetsTalk
EPISODE OVERVIEW: For #BellLetsTalk day, Alouettes receiver Eugene Lewis shares his story of watching his father deal with and overcome depression and how it has motivated him to be a better athlete, but also to help others.
I’m always in awe of our partners at @Bell, @TSN_Sports and @CTV for their leadership in pioneering the @Bell_LetsTalk initiative. Please join us to help end the stigma surrounding #MentalIllness. #BellLetsTalk
— Randy Ambrosie (@RandyAmbrosie) January 29, 2020
#BellLetsTalk Day is the perfect time to put this back out there. Mike Reilly opened up about his mental health last year. I was in the periphery of the reception this piece got and the impact it had was remarkable. https://t.co/oLKwvVMqXi
— Chris O’Leary (@olearychris) January 29, 2020
Following his playing career, Khari Jones (@Khari17Jones) became a spokesperson for suicide prevention.
In this MUST WATCH interview, the #AlsMTL HC details his pursuit of trying to end the stigma surrounding mental health #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/NXtQOwFAy0
— CFL (@CFL) January 29, 2020
Chandler Worthy is a Toronto Argonaut.
He has battled on the field but also off of it.
This is his story. #BellLetsTalk | #PullTogether pic.twitter.com/V9TQZWuNUM
— Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) January 29, 2020
One of the best days of the year! Take your mental health as serious as anything else. #BellLetsTalk
— Alex Singleton (@alexsingleton49) January 29, 2020
The only tweet I want to go #viral ! Let us all lend an ear to a loved one that needs it most. You are NEVER alone! #BellLetsTalk #MentalHealthAwareness #MentalHealthMatters pic.twitter.com/O4r3CjgLss
— Cody Fajardo (@CodyFajardo17) January 29, 2020
In honour of #BellLetsTalk Day, I’d like to make a little wager with you all.
500 RTs of this, I’ll change my avy to a picture of me in a @calstampeders jersey (might need to borrow one)
So fired up to be back in the Peg! Looking forward to playing in front of that home crowd ten more times this year! Can’t wait to get the season started! Go Bombers!! #BellLetsTalkDay
— Zach Collaros (@ZCollaros7) January 29, 2020
Join us in the support of mental health. Together, we can break the stigma and keep the conversation going.
➡️ https://t.co/6dtWwyBNEm#BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/DFdU1e9bUE
— WPG Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) January 29, 2020
I know how hard it is to open up about mental illness – it took until my 20s to be comfortable enough to talk about my anxiety (and the severity of it).
You’re not alone. Let’s talk. DMs are open. 💙 #BellLetsTalk
— Kristina Costabile (@kcostabile1) January 29, 2020
Let’s see if the @CFL #CFLFamily can help raise $25 with a few button clicks. #BellCause
— Stephen S (@Safimod) January 29, 2020