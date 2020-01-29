CFL rallies behind #BellLetsTalk Day

On January 29, the CFL took part in #BellLetsTalk Day, an annual campaign where Bell donates money to mental health funds based on messages of support sent that day. This is the 10th year for the Bell Let’s Talk.

Players, coaches, and the CFL community shared their personal stories on social media involving mental health on Wednesday. These stories help to end the stigma surrounding mental illness.

Extra: Eugene Lewis share his story #BellLetsTalk

EPISODE OVERVIEW: For #BellLetsTalk day, Alouettes receiver Eugene Lewis shares his story of watching his father deal with and overcome depression and how it has motivated him to be a better athlete, but also to help others.

I’m always in awe of our partners at @Bell, @TSN_Sports and @CTV for their leadership in pioneering the @Bell_LetsTalk initiative. Please join us to help end the stigma surrounding #MentalIllness. #BellLetsTalk — Randy Ambrosie (@RandyAmbrosie) January 29, 2020

#BellLetsTalk Day is the perfect time to put this back out there. Mike Reilly opened up about his mental health last year. I was in the periphery of the reception this piece got and the impact it had was remarkable. https://t.co/oLKwvVMqXi — Chris O’Leary (@olearychris) January 29, 2020

Following his playing career, Khari Jones (@Khari17Jones) became a spokesperson for suicide prevention. In this MUST WATCH interview, the #AlsMTL HC details his pursuit of trying to end the stigma surrounding mental health #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/NXtQOwFAy0 — CFL (@CFL) January 29, 2020

Chandler Worthy is a Toronto Argonaut. He has battled on the field but also off of it. This is his story. #BellLetsTalk | #PullTogether pic.twitter.com/V9TQZWuNUM — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) January 29, 2020