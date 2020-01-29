Ticats extend QB David Watford

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Wednesday the football club has extended American quarterback David Watford.

Watford, 26, appeared in 12 regular season games with the Tiger-Cats last season, registering five completions on eight attempts for 74 passing yards. He added 16 carries for 40 rushing yards and was tied for sixth in the Canadian Football League with a team-high six rushing touchdowns. The 6-2, 215-pound native of Hampton, Virginia also suited up in both of Hamilton’s playoff games, including the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary.

Watford has appeared in 30 career CFL games with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2018) and Tiger-Cats (2019), recording 20 of his 40 passing attempts for 242 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, while adding 34 carries for 133 yards and six rushing touchdowns.