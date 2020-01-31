Esks sign Dupuis, Lachance

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos have signed free agent national fullback Alex Dupuis and free agent national defensive lineman Tariq LaChance.

Dupuis rejoins the Eskimos after spending the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the Green and Gold. He appeared in 25 games, recording four receptions for 42 yards.

Originally selected in the fourth round (36th overall) of the 2014 CFL Draft by the Toronto Argonauts, Dupuis spent three seasons with the Argos, appearing in 50 games.

Lachance was selected in the sixth round, 52nd overall by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 2019 CFL draft and was a final cut in training camp. He attended Vincent Massey Collegiate in Winnipeg and played for the Rifles before joining the University of Manitoba Bisons. He appeared in four games, recording four tackles, one sack, a tackle for a loss and two forced fumbles.