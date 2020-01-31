REDBLACKS sign Nick Arbuckle

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed quarterback Nick Arbuckle to a two-year contract.

The 26-year-old was set to become a free agent on Feb. 11.

Arbuckle was the sixth-ranked pending free agent by CFL.ca.

Arbuckle spent the previous two seasons with the Calgary Stampeders. Following an injury to starter Bo Levi Mitchell in Week 3 of last season, Arbuckle stepped in and helped the Stamps to a victory over the BC Lions.

Mitchell wound up being placed on the six-game injured list, opening the door for Arbuckle to have an extended look under centre for Calgary.

In seven starts during the 2019 season, Arbuckle threw for 2,010 yards and 10 touchdowns while completing 165 of 228 passes (72.4 percent). He also added four scores on the ground.

The Ottawa REDBLACKS acquired the rights to Arbuckle on Jan. 3.

As part of a prior trade condition, the REDBLACKS and Stampeders will also swap first-round picks. Calgary will now own the first overall selection in the 2020 CFL Draft while Ottawa now sits at No. 6.