Ticats ink Jumal Rolle to two-year extension

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Friday that the team has signed American defensive back Jumal Rolle to a two-year contract extension.

Rolle was slated to become a free agent in February and was listed at No. 28 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agent list.

The 29-year-old appeared in all 18 regular-season games with 11 starts at cornerback for the Tiger-Cats in 2019, registering 32 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles and seven pass knockdowns while leading the team and tying for third in the Canadian Football League with five interceptions.

The six-foot, 190-pound native of Wilson, North Carolina also suited up in both of Hamilton’s playoff games, including the 107th Grey Cup presented by Shaw in Calgary.

Rolle has played in 35 career CFL games with 27 starts over two seasons in Hamilton (2018-19), collecting 75 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles, seven interceptions and 11 pass knockdowns.

Prior to joining the Tiger-Cats, the Catawba College product appeared in 19 National Football League games with the Houston Texans (2014-15) and Baltimore Ravens (2015), posting 22 defensive tackles, three interceptions and four passes defended.