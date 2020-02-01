Eskimos release Natey Adjei

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos have released National receiver Natey Adjei.

Adjei, 30, originally signed in Edmonton as a free agent in July 2016. The team agreed to a two-year extension with him ahead of the 2019 campaign.

This past season, the Toronto, Ont., native suited up for all 18 games for the Eskimos, making 58 catches for 534 yards and two touchdowns.

In 98 career games, Adjei has 97 catches for 925 yards and four majors.

The Buffalo product was selected in the third round (22nd overall) of the 2013 CFL Draft. He’d spend a pair of seasons with the Double Blue before making the move to Edmonton.