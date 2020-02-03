FA Rumour Mill: Stamps make an offer to McEwen?

TORONTO — The new free agency negotiation window is open on Feb.2, where players with expiring contracts are able to communicate with teams across the league prior to the market’s official opening.

CFL.ca has you covered with all the latest chatter and rumours regarding free agency from CFL.ca writers, players and FA insiders.

:: McEwen to Calgary? According to 3DownNation’s Justin Dunk, John Hufnagel has made an offer to OL Sean McEwen.

Justin Dunk confiming Huffnagel has placed an offer to OL Sean McEwen during FA bidding window via @RodPedersenShow — Robert Dalton (@RougeDalts) February 3, 2020

:: Elimimian, Riders could be a ways away from new deal: According to TSN’s Dave Naylor, the Riders and veteran LB Solomon Elimimian are far a part on reaching a new deal before next week’s FA deadline.

Hearing that @sskroughriders and LB @SolomonE56 are a ways apart and he is open for business, ready to listen to other offers. #CFL #Riders — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) February 3, 2020

