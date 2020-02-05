Esks sign FB James Tuck to one-year extension

- News
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos have signed national fullback James Tuck to a contract extension, keeping him in Green and Gold through the 2020 season.
Tuck was set to become a free agent on Feb. 11.
The 29-year-old first signed with Edmonton on Sept. 12, 2017. In three seasons, Tuck has appeared in 25 games, recording 31 special teams tackles and two forced fumbles.
Tuck was originally drafted by the Montreal Alouettes in the fourth round (31st overall) in the 2014 CFL Draft.
The Aurora, Ont., native also had stints with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts before signing with the Green and Gold.