Esks sign FB James Tuck to one-year extension

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos have signed national fullback James Tuck to a contract extension, keeping him in Green and Gold through the 2020 season.

Tuck was set to become a free agent on Feb. 11.

The 29-year-old first signed with Edmonton on Sept. 12, 2017. In three seasons, Tuck has appeared in 25 games, recording 31 special teams tackles and two forced fumbles.