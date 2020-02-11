Ticats sign Canadian LB Herdman-Reed

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Tuesday that the team has signed national linebacker Justin Herdman-Reed.

The 25-year-old appeared in 11 games with seven starts at linebacker for the Toronto Argonauts last season, registering 37 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles and two quarterback sacks. The five-foot-10, 223-pound native of Winnipeg, Manitoba has played in 40 career Canadian Football League games over three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts (2017-19), recording 43 defensive tackles, 26 special teams tackles, two quarterback sacks and two forced fumbles.

Prior to turning pro, Herdman-Reed played 40 games over four seasons at Simon Fraser University (2013-16), registering 220 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, six quarterback sacks, five forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries – one of which he returned for a touchdown – and two interceptions.