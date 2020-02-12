Alouettes sign former Eskimos DB ‘Money’ Hunter

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have added some American depth to their defensive backfield, inking former Edmonton Eskimos halfback Monshadrik ‘Money’ Hunter.

In his second season in the CFL, Hunter showed out in all facets, finishing the year with 59 tackles, two special teams tackles, one sack and two interceptions.

With the Arkansas State University Red Wolves, Hunter established a new Sun Belt Conference record, returning four interceptions for touchdowns. In 59 games at the collegiate level, he amassed 222 tackles, including 142 solo tackles, while intercepting six passes and registering one sack. He also defended 11 passes, forced two fumbles and recovered as many.

👧🏽: “Daddy, make sure you read all the terms and conditions before you sign!” While the media had announced 💵 @MoneyMann41 had signed yesterday, babygirl was actually making sure everything was in order. #CFLFA #Montréals pic.twitter.com/q0yLza0isF — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) February 12, 2020

The Alouettes also announced the signing of American defensive linemen Kingsley Opara and Logan Tago.

Opara played one game with the Toronto Argonauts in 2019, following a brilliant collegiate career with the University of Maryland Terrapins. The Quincy, MA native recorded 79 tackles, including 37 solo and 11 for losses, as well as 4.5 sacks in 29 games with the Terrapins, while forcing a fumble, and recovering one as well. In his senior season at Maryland the 25-year-old defensive tackle made 26 tackles, including four in a game against Northwestern. He took part in the Houston Texans training camp in 2018, registering 2.5 tackles in the pre-season games.

Tago took part in the Seattle Seahawks rookie mini camp last spring, before joining the team for its final pre-season game. The 22-year-old previously played 46 games with the Washington State University Cougars. In 16 starts, the Samoan amassed 75 tackles, 16 tackles for losses and three sacks. He was named the second All-Pac-12 team in 2018 after registering 29 tackles, 10,5 tackles for losses and three sacks.