Esks sign WR Jimmy Ralph

EDMONTON — Raymond, Alta. product Jimmy Ralph is headed back to his home province after signing as a free-agent with the Edmonton Eskimos.

The former University of Alberta Golden Bear receiver signed with the Toronto Argonauts in 2017 and won a Grey Cup as a rookie. In 39 games over three seasons with the Argos, he had 72 catches for 714 yards and a touchdown.

His brother, Brock, was a member of the 2003 Grey Cup-winning Eskimos.