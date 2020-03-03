Follow CFL

Good Eats: Argos introduce new menu for 2020 campaign

TORONTO — The next time the Toronto Argonauts fans step foot inside BMO Field, they’ll have some extra items that will delight their taste buds.

On Tuesday, Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment culinary director Chef Chris Zielinski walked members of the media through the new eats that will feature at the stadium for the 2020 season.

The staff at BMO Field is also making it even easier for fans to stay comfortable while trying these new items, as they can be delivered directly to seats.

Last season, the Porchetta Sandwich that was offered at BMO Field was featured in the Three Down Chow Down, making it past the first round before eventually losing out to Winnipeg’s Walby Burger — the eventual winner.

Needless to say that the staff at BMO knows what the people want, and this menu proves that.

