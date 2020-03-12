CFL cancels Randy’s Road Trip visit to Halifax

TORONTO — Canadian Football League Commissioner Randy Ambrosie’s upcoming visit with fans in Halifax has been cancelled in the midst of concerns about the coronavirus.

Scheduled for March 19, the town hall-style meeting was supposed to be the last stop on “Randy’s Road Trip” across Canada.

This news comes just after it was announced that the league was cancelling its combines and a media carwash with players that was to be held at the end of March.

“Atlantic Canada is an important part of the CFL family and the health of every member of that family is our primary concern,” Commissioner Ambrosie said.

“This is a disappointing but necessary decision, given the concerns about large gatherings. In absolutely no way does this dampen our enthusiasm about our Touchdown Atlantic game in Halifax this summer or the prospects for a CFL team in Atlantic Canada in the future.

“I look forward to visiting the region as soon as circumstances allow and I thank our fans and everyone involved for their understanding and patience.”