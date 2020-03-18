Argos QB Matt Nichols checks in with an important message

- News
TORONTO — We know that it’s important to frequently wash our hands right now, but Toronto Argonauts quarterback Matt Nichols wanted to reiterate that message on Wednesday.
Nichols, who was “checking in from quarantine”, took a minute to spread the message of the importance of washing your hands to Argos, and CFL, fans on social media.
Check out his message below:
“It may seem super simple, but washing your hands is one of the most effective things you can do.” – @MattNichols16
Follow @TOPublicHealth for more info on staying healthy. pic.twitter.com/P9ZcVNgOXc
— Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) March 18, 2020