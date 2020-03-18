Esks troll on Twitter; will not sign Tom Brady

- News
- Highlights
- Schedule
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Forums
- Free Agency
Follow CFL
© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — With most sports at a complete standstill around the world, Tom Brady managed to make headlines on Tuesday, announcing he would not be returning to the New England Patriots.
A few hours after the announcement, it was reported that he would be joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Edmonton Eskimos decided to have a little fun on Twitter.
They sent out a tweet that they were indeed out of the Tom Brady sweepstakes, following by a just kidding message sent to their starter, Trevor Harris.
BREAKING: We are officially out of the @TomBrady sweepstakes.
— Edmonton Eskimos (@EdmontonEsks) March 17, 2020
We’re just kidding Trevor. You’re our #1.
— Edmonton Eskimos (@EdmontonEsks) March 17, 2020
We’re fairly certain (or maybe more than fairly certain) that Brady would not come play in the CFL, but imagine a Brady-Harris duo leading the Esks in 2020? Thoughts, Edmonton fans?