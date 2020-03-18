Esks troll on Twitter; will not sign Tom Brady

TORONTO — With most sports at a complete standstill around the world, Tom Brady managed to make headlines on Tuesday, announcing he would not be returning to the New England Patriots.

A few hours after the announcement, it was reported that he would be joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Edmonton Eskimos decided to have a little fun on Twitter.

They sent out a tweet that they were indeed out of the Tom Brady sweepstakes, following by a just kidding message sent to their starter, Trevor Harris.

BREAKING: We are officially out of the @TomBrady sweepstakes. — Edmonton Eskimos (@EdmontonEsks) March 17, 2020

We’re just kidding Trevor. You’re our #1. — Edmonton Eskimos (@EdmontonEsks) March 17, 2020

We’re fairly certain (or maybe more than fairly certain) that Brady would not come play in the CFL, but imagine a Brady-Harris duo leading the Esks in 2020? Thoughts, Edmonton fans?