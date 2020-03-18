HowICFL from around the league

On Monday, the CFL asked fans to share images of their fandom using #HowICFL

Our fans are the best! Share a photo with the hashtag #HowICFL and show us your fandom for our amazing league! pic.twitter.com/VSi4BAxa21 — CFL (@CFL) March 16, 2020

Fans, players and the CFL community showed off their photos.

Got to fly the #GreyCup to the stadium for the game in Winnipeg in 2015. Truly an honour and one of the greatest moments of my life! That’s #HowICFL pic.twitter.com/A5ixyNwOIR — Jason Graveline (@bigzoomie) March 16, 2020

This is #HowICFL wouldn’t have it any other way with any different people!! My #CFLFamily pic.twitter.com/RkRC9Hf2YK — Claudio Raposo (@Claujo31) March 16, 2020

#HowICFL Family and friends who are now family pic.twitter.com/0K0XfXxQGT — Tree (@TheEskieChick) March 17, 2020

Multiple Pics from Multiple Grey Cup Games! #HowICFL pic.twitter.com/xlrkPCOQjl — Kevin Milne (@milnestampsfan) March 17, 2020

Bringing along the next generation is #HowICFL pic.twitter.com/iQtAgdkSVj — Dan Gateman (@DanSportsFan34) March 16, 2020

#HowICFL

I love sitting as high up as I can, but that’s not possible when I go with my daughter. They always move us to the BMO seats, a player gives her a ball, then we hang out with Jason and the cheerleaders for a bit. That’s how she CFLs, I guess. #PullTogether pic.twitter.com/63zBIjUuEX — Ben Grant (@Ben__Grant) March 16, 2020

I’ve loved seeing your #HowICFL posts – such a beautiful way to stay connected and see your smiling faces. Family, friends who are family, fitness and fans. That is #HowICFL pic.twitter.com/okfDsAnoo3 — Brodie Lawson (@BrodieLawson) March 17, 2020

Do you have any photos that show off your love for the CFL? Share them with us on all platforms using #HowICFL