Follow CFL

© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.

#HowICFL from around the league

On Monday, the CFL asked fans to share images of their fandom using #HowICFL

Fans, players and the CFL community showed off their photos.

Do you have any photos that show off your love for the CFL? Share them with us on all platforms using #HowICFL

Recent

Bombers prepping for Draft during unprecedented times
O’Leary: Under the radar impact players in the West
Steinberg’s MMQB: 3 trends to watch in 2020