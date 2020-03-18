HowICFL from around the league

- News
Follow CFL
On Monday, the CFL asked fans to share images of their fandom using #HowICFL
Our fans are the best!
Share a photo with the hashtag #HowICFL and show us your fandom for our amazing league! pic.twitter.com/VSi4BAxa21
— CFL (@CFL) March 16, 2020
Fans, players and the CFL community showed off their photos.
.@Simoni_Lawrence staying fit 💪 #HowICFL pic.twitter.com/AVN1ifiUzn
— CFL (@CFL) March 18, 2020
#HowICfl!!! #RiderPride LUV my team 💚💚💚 pic.twitter.com/GZalhRhYKM
— Rider Charm (@RiderCharm) March 16, 2020
#HowICFL #RNation pic.twitter.com/fO3T1f3CcH
— Vince Rulé (@VincentRule) March 16, 2020
@CFL #HowICFL pic.twitter.com/iWcjIzeoWV
— Able Seaman Darren Priske Ret’d (@DarrenDnd6169) March 16, 2020
#HowICFL #GoEsks pic.twitter.com/X3KjkcLXVx
— …Aspen 🍃 (@aspen_tree_) March 17, 2020
#HowICFL with my buddies pic.twitter.com/mDsMZA6bdF
— 🇨🇦 Rob Coppens 🇱🇺 (@Rgcoppens) March 16, 2020
#HowICFL surrounded by my amazing #CFLFamily pic.twitter.com/oe6xTFGPIA
— Deb Rulé (@DebRule65) March 16, 2020
#HowICFL pic.twitter.com/HPWKYDwslA
— Will (argofans.com) (@Argofans) March 16, 2020
#howIcfl pic.twitter.com/FZT9GdfRBO
— Chris Kit (@kitsterkitster) March 17, 2020
#HowICFL pic.twitter.com/ZPKTKUiFzw
— Steve Bolen (@stevebolen22) March 18, 2020
#HowICFL 💚🏈💛🧼👊 pic.twitter.com/DQP0OdPIVV
— Cԋαɳƚҽʅʅҽ EE Mιʅʅҽɾ ™💚💛 (@TrixieLeRue) March 16, 2020
featuring @aaronford76 @Jeff_Reinebold @oskeewaawaa @Simoni_Lawrence’s parents @Fisslewick 🔨🐯🏈🖤💛 #TiCats #CFL #HowICFL pic.twitter.com/BOVv0PbB69
— Wally Walker (@wally_walker) March 16, 2020
Got to fly the #GreyCup to the stadium for the game in Winnipeg in 2015. Truly an honour and one of the greatest moments of my life! That’s #HowICFL pic.twitter.com/A5ixyNwOIR
— Jason Graveline (@bigzoomie) March 16, 2020
#HowICFL pic.twitter.com/198d0ZBUsj
— Angie Webb (@AngieWebb81) March 18, 2020
This is #HowICFL wouldn’t have it any other way with any different people!! My #CFLFamily pic.twitter.com/RkRC9Hf2YK
— Claudio Raposo (@Claujo31) March 16, 2020
#HowICFL #getWILDER pic.twitter.com/ZcOoV6RiZx
— James Wilder Jr (@IAm_Wilder32) March 18, 2020
#howICFL at a castle in Scotland #GOBOMBERS https://t.co/4X3v63H7bz pic.twitter.com/PycY89baJY
— Gary & Lois (@BillyNJoie) March 17, 2020
#HowICFL Family and friends who are now family pic.twitter.com/0K0XfXxQGT
— Tree (@TheEskieChick) March 17, 2020
How WE CFL. #HowICFL #PullTogether
🛳⚓🚣♂️🚣♂️🚣♂️🚣♂️🚣♂️🚣♂️🚣♂️🚣♂️
How do YOU CFL? 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/XDjcGJ2bCA
— The OARS (@TheArgosOARS) March 16, 2020
@CFL #howIcfl turned my front yard into a mini field pic.twitter.com/eBnqXIvAaO
— Gary & Lois (@BillyNJoie) March 17, 2020
Multiple Pics from Multiple Grey Cup Games! #HowICFL pic.twitter.com/xlrkPCOQjl
— Kevin Milne (@milnestampsfan) March 17, 2020
#HowICFL #RNation pic.twitter.com/Y4NUOcBJ8c
— Redblack Renegade (@RedBlackGade) March 18, 2020
Bringing along the next generation is #HowICFL pic.twitter.com/iQtAgdkSVj
— Dan Gateman (@DanSportsFan34) March 16, 2020
#HowICFL
I love sitting as high up as I can, but that’s not possible when I go with my daughter. They always move us to the BMO seats, a player gives her a ball, then we hang out with Jason and the cheerleaders for a bit. That’s how she CFLs, I guess. #PullTogether pic.twitter.com/63zBIjUuEX
— Ben Grant (@Ben__Grant) March 16, 2020
#HowICFL Hoping we can do this again this summer. #RiderPride pic.twitter.com/dpvUlDakVc
— Rider fan (@GreyCupBound) March 17, 2020
We ❤️ the Muamba’s and their home workouts!@HenocMuamba #HowICFL pic.twitter.com/YqppkeN3k8
— CFL (@CFL) March 18, 2020
I’ve loved seeing your #HowICFL posts – such a beautiful way to stay connected and see your smiling faces. Family, friends who are family, fitness and fans. That is #HowICFL pic.twitter.com/okfDsAnoo3
— Brodie Lawson (@BrodieLawson) March 17, 2020
Here’s a young rookie @_DBladek ..#HowICFL pic.twitter.com/rw2o8rAcmQ
— Gord Hiebert (@saskatoonGord) March 18, 2020
Do you have any photos that show off your love for the CFL? Share them with us on all platforms using #HowICFL