Riders Launch Daily Family Activity Book!

While we look for ways to keep the little people in our lives busy, the Saskatchewan Roughriders have come up with a creative and family focused concept. The Riders are releasing daily activity books at 8pm to #UniteInGreen for families to complete together! The organization is asking fans to snap a picture of their family completing the workbook and share it, to be entered to win a weekly prize drawn on Mondays. You can click the link in the tweet to download the booklet to print.

We love this idea and look forward to seeing the youngest CFL fans working on this great project!