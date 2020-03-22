What are the Bombers’ favourite flicks and books?

- News
- Highlights
- Schedule
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Forums
- Free Agency
Follow CFL
© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.
Late March is usually the homestretch of the off-season for Canadian Football League players, what with training camps usually opening in May and the curtain lifting on a new campaign not long after the players first gather.
Yet, with the entire world being dropped by a nasty clothesline courtesy of the Coronavirus, routines and schedules have been dramatically altered.
With that in mind, we asked some Blue Bombers players this week to offer up their top five football movies and some recommended reading material, regardless of the subject matter.
Here are their suggestions:
Zach Collaros
Top 5 football movies (no particular order)
Honourable mentions:
Book recommendations
“I’m always re-reading ‘The Tender Bar’ by J.R. Moehringer. I just finished ‘The Spy and the Traitor’ by Ben MacIntyre and am currently working on ‘Team of Rivals’ by Doris Kearns Goodwin.”
Adam Bighill
Top 5 football movies
Book recommendation:
‘Simple Wealth, Inevitable Wealth’ by Nick Murray.
Jermarcus Hardrick
Top 5 football movies
Book recommendation:
‘Unfu*k Yourself’ by Gary John Bishop
Andrew Harris
Top 5 football movies (in no particular order)
Drew Wolitarsky
Top 5 football movies
Book recommendation:
“‘Big Sur’ and ‘The Dharma Bums’, both by Jack Kerouac. Kerouac and I must share a soul because he is the wisest, most tragic man I’ve ever had insight to. I’m now reading ‘To Shake the Sleeping Self’ by Jedidiah Jenkins and also some DC comics for leisure.”
Pat Neufeld
Top 5 football movies
Book recommendation:
‘Kitchen Confidential’ by Anthony Bourdain. I’m a big fan of his in general, so I figure I’d start with his first book.
Willie Jefferson
Top 5 football movies:
Book recommendations:
‘Sweet Jones: Pimp C’s Trill Life Story’ by Julia Beverly; ‘Full-Time CEO’ by Will Roundtree.
Jake Thomas
Top 5 football movies:
Honourable mention: Little Giants
Book recommendation:
‘Tuesday’s With Morrie’ by Mitch Albom; Football book: ‘War Room: The Legacy of Bill Belichick and the Art of Building the Perfect Team’ by Michael Holley.
“Even though I am a Bills fan, cool to see the groundwork and fundamentals of the start of the Patriots dynasty.”
Stanley Bryant
Top 5 football movies:
Honourable mention: Varsity Blues
Book recommendation: ‘Lebron, Inc: The Making of a Billion-Dollar Athlete’ by Brian Windhorst.
Thomas Miles
Note: we asked Miles for his Top 5 football movies list and he said, “I know this borders on blasphemy, but I don’t actually like football movies.” A voracious reader, we asked him instead for his top book recommendations.