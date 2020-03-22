What are the Bombers’ favourite flicks and books?

Late March is usually the homestretch of the off-season for Canadian Football League players, what with training camps usually opening in May and the curtain lifting on a new campaign not long after the players first gather.

Yet, with the entire world being dropped by a nasty clothesline courtesy of the Coronavirus, routines and schedules have been dramatically altered.

With that in mind, we asked some Blue Bombers players this week to offer up their top five football movies and some recommended reading material, regardless of the subject matter.

Here are their suggestions:

Zach Collaros

Top 5 football movies (no particular order)

Remember the Titans

Friday Night Lights

Rudy

Any Given Sunday

Jerry McGuire

Honourable mentions:

All The Right Moves

Brian’s Song

The Waterboy

The Replacements

Book recommendations

“I’m always re-reading ‘The Tender Bar’ by J.R. Moehringer. I just finished ‘The Spy and the Traitor’ by Ben MacIntyre and am currently working on ‘Team of Rivals’ by Doris Kearns Goodwin.”

Adam Bighill

Top 5 football movies

Any Given Sunday

The Program

Friday Night Lights

Remember the Titans

Invincible

Book recommendation:

‘Simple Wealth, Inevitable Wealth’ by Nick Murray.

Jermarcus Hardrick

Top 5 football movies

Any Given Sunday

The Program

Friday Night Lights

Remember the Titans

Invincible

Book recommendation:

‘Unfu*k Yourself’ by Gary John Bishop

Andrew Harris

Top 5 football movies (in no particular order)

Any Given Sunday

The Waterboy

The Replacements

Friday Night Lights

Little Giants

Drew Wolitarsky

Top 5 football movies

Remember the Titans

Friday Night Lights

Varsity Blues

Radio

The Longest Yard

Book recommendation:

“‘Big Sur’ and ‘The Dharma Bums’, both by Jack Kerouac. Kerouac and I must share a soul because he is the wisest, most tragic man I’ve ever had insight to. I’m now reading ‘To Shake the Sleeping Self’ by Jedidiah Jenkins and also some DC comics for leisure.”

Pat Neufeld

Top 5 football movies

Friday Night Lights

Remember the Titans

The Waterboy

Any Given Sunday

Varsity Blues

Book recommendation:

‘Kitchen Confidential’ by Anthony Bourdain. I’m a big fan of his in general, so I figure I’d start with his first book.

Willie Jefferson

Top 5 football movies:

Any Given Sunday

The Replacements

Friday Night Lights

Remember the Titans

Jerry McGuire

Book recommendations:

‘Sweet Jones: Pimp C’s Trill Life Story’ by Julia Beverly; ‘Full-Time CEO’ by Will Roundtree.

Jake Thomas

Top 5 football movies:

The Program

Any Given Sunday

The Replacements

The Waterboy

Friday Night Lights/Remember the Titans

Honourable mention: Little Giants

Book recommendation:

‘Tuesday’s With Morrie’ by Mitch Albom; Football book: ‘War Room: The Legacy of Bill Belichick and the Art of Building the Perfect Team’ by Michael Holley.

“Even though I am a Bills fan, cool to see the groundwork and fundamentals of the start of the Patriots dynasty.”

Stanley Bryant

Top 5 football movies:

Necessary Roughness

Remember the Titans

Any Given Sunday

Jerry McGuire

The Replacements

Honourable mention: Varsity Blues

Book recommendation: ‘Lebron, Inc: The Making of a Billion-Dollar Athlete’ by Brian Windhorst.

Thomas Miles

Note: we asked Miles for his Top 5 football movies list and he said, “I know this borders on blasphemy, but I don’t actually like football movies.” A voracious reader, we asked him instead for his top book recommendations.