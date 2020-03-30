Follow CFL

Ruby questions what The Rock’s been cooking

TORONTO –  The Rock is known for his vigorous and intense training methods as a leader of the online fitness community. On the weekend, he shared one of the epic cheat meals he likes to have every now and then to take a  break from his strict diet. He shared this epic photo of his french toast.

Esks’ Offensive Lineman Jacob Ruby inquired about his meal.

The Rock assured him that he takes his cheat meals very seriously.

Ruby laughed it off afterward.

