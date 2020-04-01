Mock 1.0: Stamps go big on first overall pick

For the sixth time in the last nine years, an offensive lineman goes first overall. This feels like a natural home run for the Stampeders, who were able to turn a backup quarterback into the first overall pick knowing that the player waiting for them calls Alberta home and could be a long-tenured Stampeder to help protect the rest of Bo Levi Mitchell’s Calgary career. O’Donnell says he tries to model his game after current Indianapolis Colt Quenton Nelson, which makes sense if you’ve seen the mean streak he plays with. At six-foot-six and 290 pounds, Calgary can pair O’Donnell with last year’s selection from Manitoba, Zack Williams, and see their pass protection future develop.