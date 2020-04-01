Follow CFL

Ticats remind fans who the real Tiger King is

HAMILTON — Tiger-Cats, more like the Tiger-Kings, amirite?

With the growing popularity of the Netflix documentary “Tiger King” currently, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats jumped at the chance to remind everybody who the kings of the jungle are.

The poster features quarterback Jeremiah Masoli and reigning CFL Coach of the Year Orlondo Steinauer flanking a tiger.

When the 2020 season kicks off, the Ticats will once again have their chance to reign supreme over both the East Division and the league, as they’ll try to return to the Grey Cup in Regina and capture the ultimate prize at the end of the year.

